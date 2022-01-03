Mounting power outages reported in region's first snow

Dominion Virginia Power is reporting more than 237,000 outages statewide, with more than half in Northern Virginia, following the state's first winter wallop on Monday.

Culpeper County reported more than 2,400 Dominion outages and 2,700 in Orange County as of 1 p.m.. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reported more than 5,700 in Culpeper without power as of 1 p.m., nearly 10,000 out in Orange and more than 1,000 in Rappahannock.

Heavy snow continued to fall across the region and state as temperatures stayed at and below freezing.

"Wet heavy snow can weigh down power lines and tree limbs causing potentially dangerous conditions.

Virginia customers, if you come across a downed wire, stay at least 30-feet away and call 866-366-4357 to report it immediately," according to a Dominion Energy Facebook post on Monday morning.

Heavy, wet snow and high winds are causing damage throughout REC's 22-county service territory, according to a company release in the afternoon.