MS Society advocate, Culpeper resident Driggers passes at age 73

In 2009, Driggers wrote a first-hand account of living with MS in a column for the Star-Exponent. Following is an excerpt:

“Throughout this year I have had friends pass away from illnesses. I have had dear friends lose their jobs or experience divorce. I ached as a senator shared with me the devastating affects MS has had on his 27-year-old daughter. So, with all of this I must say I am a lucky man. I have my senses about me, I can fend for my own, and I am surrounded by people who love me.

“Also, I have learned of all the things I have physically lost with this disease. It is my ability to be reliable that I miss most. My wife’s comment—‘I am disappointed with the MS’—cut through me like a knife. I am no longer able to make a commitment due to extreme fatigue. MS has prevented me from volunteering for any function within my church. This lack of commitment affected my family and my friends the most.

“MS rules my body, and there is nothing I can do about it. I have learned to listen to my body when the fatigue sets in. My head says yes, but my body says no. So the body wins out every time.

“This is a loss of dignity for me, not to be able to do God’s work within his house, and it hurts me a great deal.