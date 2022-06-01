 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

At least four people shot at Tulsa medical building

  • 0
Tulsa Medical Building Shooting

Police and firefighters respond to shootings Wednesday at the Natalie Medical Building in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot on the hospital campus.

 Ian Maule/Tulsa World

TULSA, Oklahoma—Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday and “some unfortunately were killed,” a police captain said.

Tulsa police said in a Facebook post just before 6 p.m. that the shooter was dead. It was unclear how the shooter died.

“Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats,” police said. “We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties.”

As of 6:24 p.m., police said "we can confirm 4 casualties, including the shooter." The department said officers were still clearing the building.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Earlier, Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said multiple people were wounded and that “some unfortunately were killed.” He sais it was a “catastrophic scene.”

St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

People are also reading…

Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.

Dozens of of police cars could be seen outside the hospital complex, and authorities shut down traffic as the investigation went on.

A reunification center for families to find their loved ones was set up at a nearby high school.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene, a spokesperson said.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Supermassive black holes could be killing our universe's earliest galaxies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert