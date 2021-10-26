Multiple solar power plants proposed in Caroline

A portion of the land has been identified as part of the Dawn Village Growth Area. The area is a mix of agriculture, forest and single-family homes. The Virginia Department of Corrections’ facility named Camp 2 is located to the south and west of the property.

The Caroline Sheriff’s Office expressed concerns about traffic and the Virginia Department of Health stated that drain fields need to be properly abandoned as necessary. County staff recommended that planning commissioners visit the site before it moves forward.

The Paige Road project involves 34 parcels of land. One nearby resident wrote a letter to Finchum objecting to the solar farm.

The resident of 30 years said she’s “frightened” the county will approve the project as it will “detrimentally affect our citizens in numerous ways.” She expressed concern that vegetation will be destroyed and wildlife will be displaced. She said the cycling community will have to watch out for increased traffic during construction.

She wrote that the electricity provided won’t serve the power needs of the community but will likely be sold to large corporations such as Microsoft and Amazon. She expressed disappointment that some of the sites haven’t been visited by county officials.

“Paige Road is a jewel of the county, full of character and charm,” she wrote. “It connects Bowling Green to [U.S. Route 1] and is infused with beautiful small farms and country homes. No one on Paige Road wants the CC Solar facility to go through.”

