Multiple thefts from unlocked vehicles reported in Culpeper

Culpeper Police are investigating a series of thefts from unlocked vehicles that occurred overnight Monday in the Meadows neighborhood.

Authorities received multiple reports of larcenies and tampering with vehicles throughout the housing development stretching along Belle Avenue from Finley Drive to Cranberry Lane.

At least two people are reported responsible for the crimes that occurred between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 28, captured on several home security videos submitted to police. The video is posted on Facebook at Culpeper Police Dept.

In the videos, the individuals appear to be wearing white ski masks as they walk across driveways and lawns opening car doors, or attempting to.

During that same timeframe, Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office also received numerous similar reports from residences along Belle Avenue between Cranberry Lane and Ira Hoffman Lane, according to a release Wednesday evening from Culpeper PD spokeswoman Master Police Officer Julia Cole.

The suspects covered a large area of the Meadows neighborhood, Cole said. The suspects targeted both locked and unlocked vehicles, although no locked vehicle was entered.

“The first and biggest step in crime prevention is removing a criminal’s opportunity to commit a crime,” says Culpeper Police Department Detective Lt. Andrew Terrill in the release.

“We appreciate that our community knows Culpeper is a safe place to live, work, and visit. We continue to strongly encourage our community to take the easy step of following the 9PM Routine every night—remove all valuables and firearms from your vehicles, turn on outdoor lights, activate home security cameras, and lock your vehicles and outdoor sheds.

"Making these simple steps a habit dramatically decreases the likelihood of your property being stolen," Terrill said.

This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call MPO Detective Tim Sisk at 540/829-5535 or tips@culpeperva.gov. Submit anonymous tips to Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300 or culpeperpd.org.

Cash rewards are available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.