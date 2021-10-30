Mum's the word on Culpeper using vacant state-prison space

There is still no word from the Virginia Department of Corrections on a request from Culpeper County, desperate for jail space, to use the vacant, 500-bed state prison in Mitchells.

The Board of Supervisors earlier this month sent an official written request, with various bullet points, outlining how the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office could take over the empty jail to house its inmates and relieve overflow in the small jail downtown.

The state in 2014 closed the former juvenile jail 10 miles away and transferred the facility to the Department of Corrections, for use as a woman’s prison, but state funding fell short. Renovations did take place, however, at the building located on the campus of Coffeewood Correctional Center.

For months, Culpeper officials have engaged in talks with DOC officials straight-out begging to use 200 of the beds in the prison to alleviate some $3.5 million it is spending for outside jail space.

Meanwhile, the local jail population CCSO is responsible for is at an all-time high of 189 people as of September, according to a county report. This is compared to 147 prisoners two years ago, still significantly more than the downtown jail can house.