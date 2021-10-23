Mural artist puts talent to work on Battlefield mural

Anyone stopping in at Battlefield Ford on Route 29 just south of town can get an eyeful of classic Culpeper all in one shot, now that local artist and graphic designer Crystal Burnham has finished a mural in the car dealership’s showroom.

Battlefield’s owner, Gary Fay, commissioned the mural, after being referred to Burnham for the project by a downtown Culpeper business owner.

“I’ve reached a part of life now I don’t want any more dealerships, I just want to do some good things,” Fay told the Star-Exponent in an interview. “After starting my dealership here in 2000 I wanted to put something up that would represent this great place where we live and that has been so generous to me and my family.”

Fay said the central feature of the mural, the Battlefield logo, was given to him as a gift by his employees to thank him for “taking good care of them during the pandemic,” he said.

But to add favorite features of the Town and County of Culpeper, Fay said he needed to find an artist with an eye that agreed with his vision for the project.