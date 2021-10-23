Mural artist puts talent to work on Battlefield mural

Anyone stopping in at Battlefield Ford on Route 29 just south of town can get an eyeful of classic Culpeper all in one shot, now that local artist and graphic designer Crystal Burnham has finished a mural in the car dealership’s showroom.
Battlefield’s owner, Gary Fay, commissioned the mural, after being referred to Burnham for the project by a downtown Culpeper business owner.
“I’ve reached a part of life now I don’t want any more dealerships, I just want to do some good things,” Fay told the Star-Exponent in an interview. “After starting my dealership here in 2000 I wanted to put something up that would represent this great place where we live and that has been so generous to me and my family.”
Fay said the central feature of the mural, the Battlefield logo, was given to him as a gift by his employees to thank him for “taking good care of them during the pandemic,” he said.
But to add favorite features of the Town and County of Culpeper, Fay said he needed to find an artist with an eye that agreed with his vision for the project.
Burnham, who lives in Culpeper, has completed projects over the past several years for a number of businesses in the area—18 Grams Coffee Lab, Skintology, Lotus Nail Studio, Scoop on Davis, Moving Meadows Farm and Bakery and Cocoa Manna, to name a few.
When Burnham sat down with Fay to discuss his mural, she felt like she understood what he wanted immediately.
“It went so smoothly,” Burnham said. “I was immediately excited to start doing the research and figuring out which highlights of Culpeper should be included.”
Burnham, born in Roswell, New Mexico, attended Stonewall Jackson High School (now called Unity Reed) in Manassas after her family relocated to the area. She earned a bachelor of arts degree with a graphic design emphasis and a minor in advertising, and started her own business in 2007.
Married with two children ages 1 and 8, Burnham named her business for the way “her toddler self” years ago first tried to pronounce her own name, Crystal—”Cwitto Design Studios.”
In addition to Culpeper clients, Burnham regularly completes projects for businesses in Rappahannock, Fauquier, Prince William and Fairfax counties.
At Cocoa Manna, a “bean-to-bar” chocolate shop on Sperryville Pike west of town, the first thing visitors see as they enter the store is a richly colorful mural proclaiming, “Chocolate is the food of the gods.”
North Carolina residents Lynneba and Ronnie Medlin and Barry and Dianne Limer, on a recent multi-day motorcycle ride through Virginia, noticed the shop as they approached Culpeper from the west and thought it would be an interesting place to stop.
Upon entering, the mural was the first thing they commented on.
“You better believe it!” said Dianne Limer. “Can’t live without chocolate.”
Proprietor Karen Mosebrook set out savory samples of each of her chocolate recipes, created from beans grown in Central America and Africa. After partaking of each, favorites were selected and the group motored off on their cruisers with a stash of the godly fare to last several days.
Mosebrook said a friend recommended Burnham to her for the mural, which the artist completed in spring of this year.
“When I talked with [Burnham] about it, it was like it went from my mouth to her brain,” Mosebrook said. “I couldn’t be happier with it.”
Researching the different parts of the Battlefield mural took months of work gathering maps and images, hundreds of sketches and computer design work, and checking in with Fay to confirm she was on the right track, Burnham said.
“I finally started putting paint on the wall on Aug. 30,” Burnham said. “Everyone there was so great to work with, they really made me feel comfortable as I worked.”
She completed the finishing touches on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
“It’s just what I wanted,” Fay said. “It’s fantastic, she put in some amazing detail. I think everyone in Culpeper should see it.”
