Murder charge dropped against King George man

A murder charge against a young King George man has been dropped.

Adam Pryor, 23, had been charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. The charges stemmed from the Jan. 23, 2020, slaying of 31-year-old Christopher Antonio Johnson, who was killed during an altercation on State Road in King George involving Pryor and Pryor’s younger brother, Lorenzo C. Coleman.

Coleman, 17, was tried as an adult and was convicted earlier this year of second-degree murder. His sentence calls for him to remain in the juvenile system until he turns 21; he will not have to serve any time in the adult prison system as long as he remains out of further trouble.

Pryor was scheduled to go to trial later this month, but the charges were officially dropped Monday, court records show. Prosecutor Charlie Clark said he agreed to drop the murder and a firearms charge because the key prosecution witness had become “unavailable.”

Clark declined to elaborate on why the witness was unavailable, but said he was the only eyewitness the prosecution had.