Murder trial postponed in fatal shooting of Barboursville man in his home

Both sides apparently were confused as to the deadline for handing over evidence.

Judge Franzen verbally agreed at a hearing Sept. 10 to the 21-day rule, but did not enter it as a paper order until Nov. 9, leading to the ambiguity that delayed discovery. Franzen took responsibility for the lapse, apologizing to counsel for not making the deadline clear.

“It rests on my shoulders,” he said.

Franzen went on to deny the defense motion to exclude commonwealth witnesses and said his previous order excluding the defense witnesses didn’t seem fair either. The judge granted the continuance, instructing both sides to be aware of the 21-day rule and comply with timely discovery.

The judge said he was opposed to “trial by ambush” as he said the system has worked the past 50 years or more. “Justice cannot be done” in the Knicely case by the original trial date of Dec. 2, Franzen added.

A new trial date will be selected at a hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.

In recent days, hundreds of pages of DSS documents related to Knicely and her children and ballistics reports have been submitted as evidence in the case.