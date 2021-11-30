Murder trial postponed in fatal shooting of Barboursville man in his home

ORANGE—A first degree murder trial slated to begin Thursday in the June 16 fatal shooting of a Barboursville man in his home has been continued until a later date in 2022, to be determined.
The defense requested the delay claiming inadequate access to evidence in the case from the Orange County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, and the need for more time to mount a credible defense.
Defendant Brianna Knicely, 27, of Gordonsville, is accused in the shooting death of 36-year-old James Manning, an Afghanistan Army veteran and father of three who worked as a UPS driver.
Manning’s wife, Jessica, had provided childcare in the home where the shooting occurred, off of U.S. Route 33, for Knicely’s two children. Prosecutors say the murder defendant came for Jessica Manning that day and killed her husband instead.
Orange Circuit Court Judge David Franzen on Tuesday postponed the scheduled four-day trial at the request of court-appointed defense attorney Richard Harry. Recent hearings the past two days with the Louisa lawyer filing a flurry of pre-trial motions have been animated and emotional, with family members present in the courtroom, and the judge reportedly admonishing Harry for over-the-top behavior.
In agreeing to the defense motion to delay the jury trial 48 hours before it was scheduled to start, Judge Franzen on Tuesday listened to lengthy and vigorous argument again from Harry claiming the prosecution was unduly withholding discovery documents.
The commonwealth claims evidence is not exculpatory and doesn’t have to be shared “because they don’t believe my client’s story,” the defense attorney said.
Harry apologized to the court for his demeanor on Monday and advised he better keep his face mask on because he would probably be yelling. The defense attorney said he was sorry for “making the conviction process so laborious and time-consuming.”
Harry added that not providing discovery put his client in “a very prejudiced position in regards to mounting a credible defense.”
An initial defense motion filed Tuesday sought to exclude all commonwealth witnesses at trial. Harry claimed the names of prosecution witnesses were not provided to him within the agreed-upon timeline for all discovery of no later than three weeks or 21 days before trial.
The commonwealth contended it has provided voluminous discovery to the defense and most of it up to eight weeks prior to the original trial date, said prosecutor Donald Judy on Tuesday.
Judy said the defense motion to exclude commonwealth witnesses in essence seeks to dismiss the murder charge: “It’s cute,” he said. The purpose of discovery, Judy added, is to afford both sides a fair opportunity to prepare before trial, saying the 21-day rule was agreed upon.
Harry’s motion to exclude commonwealth witnesses was in response to an order Franzen filed Monday excluding two expert defense witnesses at trial due to defense delay in providing their discovery materials.
Both sides apparently were confused as to the deadline for handing over evidence.
Judge Franzen verbally agreed at a hearing Sept. 10 to the 21-day rule, but did not enter it as a paper order until Nov. 9, leading to the ambiguity that delayed discovery. Franzen took responsibility for the lapse, apologizing to counsel for not making the deadline clear.
“It rests on my shoulders,” he said.
Franzen went on to deny the defense motion to exclude commonwealth witnesses and said his previous order excluding the defense witnesses didn’t seem fair either. The judge granted the continuance, instructing both sides to be aware of the 21-day rule and comply with timely discovery.
The judge said he was opposed to “trial by ambush” as he said the system has worked the past 50 years or more. “Justice cannot be done” in the Knicely case by the original trial date of Dec. 2, Franzen added.
A new trial date will be selected at a hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.
In recent days, hundreds of pages of DSS documents related to Knicely and her children and ballistics reports have been submitted as evidence in the case.
Knicely, an Orange County High School graduate, was present for the hearing wearing an orange jail jumpsuit, glasses, a face mask and shackles. Her hair was cut short and darker in color. She waved to family members sitting in the front row in the public seating area and looked mostly straight ahead for the remainder of the time, seated next to Harry.
Jessica Manning and her family were also in attendance.
