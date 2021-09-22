Museum exhibit honors Rappahannock icon, a Sperryville master chef

More fortunate than most of her peers, Aylor attended Washington School, in the Rappahannock town of that name, starting at age 7 in 1945.

She idolized two teachers, Anna Williams Green and Julia Simms Boddie.

She knew of Mrs. Green because of her advocacy for high school education for Rappahannock’s “colored” children. In that era, their only option was Manassas Industrial School for Colored Youth.

“When the idea of a consolidated school in Culpeper came up, Mrs. Green fiercely argued for Rappahannock’s students to be a part of it,” Miller said. Her teacher died in 1949.

Mrs. Boddie taught Aylor how to sew and brought the shy girl out of her shell by convincing her to sing in church.

By her senior year at Carver, Aylor was in the Homecoming Court. Finishing fourth in her class, she had opportunities to go to college, but chose to stay home to be with her beloved grandmother Rosie.

She married a childhood friend, William Lewis Aylor, and bore three children, but her marriage to the World War II veteran was unhappy.

Eventually, she thought, “Why am I waiting on him?”