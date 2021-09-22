Museum exhibit honors Rappahannock icon, a Sperryville master chef

Hot tip: Hurry on over to Cedar Mountain to catch the phenomenal story of Lillian Yvonne Freeman Aylor, the master chef and innkeeper at the Inn at Mount Vernon Farm in Sperryville.
Perhaps best known for being named Rappahannock County’s Person of the Year in 2013, Aylor graduated in 1957 from George Washington Carver Regional High School in the shadow of Cedar Mountain. For five years, she took the 30-plus-mile bus trip from Sperryville to Culpeper to gain her education at the region’s only high school for African Americans during segregation.
Now in her 80s, Aylor is the focus of the seventh exhibit this year in the Carver 4-County Museum‘s biographical series, “When Women Use Their Power.” Her story, and that of all 11 women in the series, can be viewed in person, by appointment, at the Carver 4-County Museum through the end of September. Or one can experience the museum’s virtual exhibit, with a narrated video, at carver4cm.org.
In 2020, Aylor chronicled her journey in her autobiography, “I’ll Get It Done.”
“Mrs. Aylor’s demonstrated courage and discipline to pen her own story made us want to ensure the entire four-region community could learn about her,” Terry Miller, the exhibit’s curator, said in a statement.
She is known for a life filled with hard work and her spirit of giving.
“Her warm and humble heart has cemented her place in the history of Rappahannock County,” the exhibit states.
At about age 40, Aylor found her power when she earned a certificate from the Computer Learning Center in Alexandria, which she parlayed into a career at the Inn at Mount Vernon Farm.
In 1981, Aylor began working for the Miller family, whom she has known her entire life. Now, nearly 40 years later, as the Millers’ trusted friend and innkeeper, she has come full circle, the curator said.
She was born on Oct. 21, 1938, in Rappahannock, the first child of Bertha Elizabeth Freeman. Born with the help of a local midwife, Lizzie Hughes, Aylor eventually shared her family’s four-room home with nine other people.
Rich in spirit but economically poor, her family lived part way up a mountain in an area now called Gid Hollow. It was called Smedley Hollow in Lillian’s day.
Early on, Aylor realized the worth of a good teacher and a good elementary-school education. “It can set you up for a lifetime of accomplishments—can shape your character in ways seen and unseen,” the exhibit states. “It influences the choices you get to make and the opportunities you can grasp.”
More fortunate than most of her peers, Aylor attended Washington School, in the Rappahannock town of that name, starting at age 7 in 1945.
She idolized two teachers, Anna Williams Green and Julia Simms Boddie.
She knew of Mrs. Green because of her advocacy for high school education for Rappahannock’s “colored” children. In that era, their only option was Manassas Industrial School for Colored Youth.
“When the idea of a consolidated school in Culpeper came up, Mrs. Green fiercely argued for Rappahannock’s students to be a part of it,” Miller said. Her teacher died in 1949.
Mrs. Boddie taught Aylor how to sew and brought the shy girl out of her shell by convincing her to sing in church.
By her senior year at Carver, Aylor was in the Homecoming Court. Finishing fourth in her class, she had opportunities to go to college, but chose to stay home to be with her beloved grandmother Rosie.
She married a childhood friend, William Lewis Aylor, and bore three children, but her marriage to the World War II veteran was unhappy.
Eventually, she thought, “Why am I waiting on him?”
“Having raised her children and needing to provide a better example for them and herself, she thought, ‘I’m capable of ending this marriage,’ ” the exhibit states. “She mustered all the courage she could, claimed her own name, and after a year’s separation, she was granted the divorce.”
At 40, she was working mostly as a domestic for families she’d known all her life.
A friend’s idea and encouragement offered her a way out of poverty.
Aylor moved to the D.C. area and roomed with her extended family while enrolled in a computer class and working a part-time job in Springfield Mall. Completing the class in one year, she was quickly hired by the Bank of Virginia as a proof operator, inspecting checks to ensure they were error-free and could be transmitted to bank headquarters in Richmond.
But she missed home.
By chance, the owner of the Miller farm—where her mother and her mother’s family had worked for generations—invited her to become the property’s bookkeeper, with some housework on the side.
Becoming more financially secure, she engaged in many community activities, contributing to civic life.
Aylor is most happy about a scholarship program she started in 1986 with the aid of Rappahannock teacher Dorothy Butler. They developed the Julia Boddie Scholarship Fund, which supports Rappahannock high school students going to college.
It is named for “the same Julia Boddie who instilled confidence in an elementary school student waaaay back in the 1940s-early 50s—confidence that allowed little Lillian to sing in public; speak in public; sew for others; stand up straight and smile,” Miller said.
And, naturally, there is more to her story. See the Carver Museum’s exhibit to learn more.
For an appointment to visit the museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, contact Charlotte Carpenter at 540-270-3891.
During COVID season, the museum adheres to the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for everyone’s safety.
October’s exhibit at the museum will feature Culpeper County native Marlene Glascoe Ware, a Carver High School graduate of 1961 who retired after years as a licensed practical nurse at Culpeper Memorial Hospital.
November’s exhibit will spotlight world-renowned chef Edna Lewis, an Orange County native.
The Carver 4-County Museum is a program of the George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association Inc., a tax-deductible nonprofit administered by a nine-member board of directors.
