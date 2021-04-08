Museum of Culpeper History to reopen April 15

Pierce said the museum’s staff is “greatly appreciative of all the support shown by the Town of Culpeper and our museum members as we have navigated the pandemic and created a safe environment to visit.”

In adherence to guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the museum will have several new safety procedures in place when it reopens.

Visitation will be limited to no more than 12 people at a time. Signs will remind visitors to practice social distancing, not to touch certain areas, and to use the hand-sanitizer stations upon entering and as needed.

For everyone’s protection, face coverings must be worn by all visitors over the age of 5. Directional arrows in a one-way route will guide visitors navigating through the galleries.

Any visitor feeling ill will be asked to remain at home until their symptoms disappear.

In downtown Culpeper, the Museum of Culpeper History is located in the historic train depot at 113 S. Commerce St.

Free to all children and to residents of Culpeper County, the museum will be open Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more, please visit the institution’s website at culpepermuseum.com or call 540-829-1749.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.