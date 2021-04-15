Museum of Culpeper history welcomes visitors

Spirits were high Thursday at the Museum of Culpeper History as it opened its doors for the fist time since March 2020, due to COVID-19.

“It’s been a good day, we’ve had about 20 visitors so far,” said the museum’s new Education Coordinator, Helen Thompson, who was manning the front desk at about 4 p.m.

“We’re very glad to be open,” said museum Director Morgan Pierce. “It’s nice to begin feeling more normal again.”

Located in the town’s historic train depot on Commerce Street, the museum’s regular operating hours will be Thursday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The museum has five new temporary exhibits that should interest a wide cross-section of patrons, including “Pride and Pageantry: The Town’s Bicentennial Celebration of 1959”; “Crazy in Culpeper,” featuring quilts; “Toy Soldiers: The Civil War in Miniature”; “Preservation Culpeper: The A.P. Hill Building”; and “Artists in Culpeper: Elisabeth Piatt.”

Visitation is limited to no more than 12 people at a time. Face masks are required. Free to all children and to residents of Culpeper County. Visit culpepermuseum.com for more information.

