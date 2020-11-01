Museum volunteers recreate Chesapeake Bay pushboat

Dees said the crew was probably being historically accurate because they operated without construction plans. Instead, they took measurements from Spat I and then began replicating it piece by piece.

Bill Turville, who works with another group of volunteers building a plank-hulled skiff in a corner of the shop, said watermen built their own skiffs and small boats years ago. He said they would often let the planks that were available dictate the size of the vessel, then used techniques passed on from builder to builder.

“We joke about it, but there was a sense among those builders that they let the wood go as it would,” he said.

While the guys in the boat shop may use things such as epoxy or pieces of fiberglass when they can really help, Turville said they’re being historically accurate, if you look at it in a certain way.

Turville said the boat shop crew watched an accomplished boatbuilder use something like modern epoxy to seal a spot on the hull.

“He pointed out that builders back in the earlier days would use the best materials available to them then, and that’s what he’s doing now,” said Turville. “That means you don’t have to go back to using pine tar when that’s certainly not the best material available today.”