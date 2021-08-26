Museum's annual fundraiser to feature local historian

An evening of music, good food and history awaits those who attend the Culpeper Museum of History’s annual History Alfresco fundraiser, which will be held this year at Mountain Run Winery on Thursday, October 7 from 5 to 9 p.m., the museum announced this week.
“This year we’ve chosen a more casual tone and lower ticket costs,” said Museum Director John Christiansen in a statement. “We’ll have great food and excellent wine, but we wanted to include activities that encourage socialization and coming together after the challenges of 2020 and this year.”
The traditional fundraiser is in its 16th year, though it was put on hold in 2020 during the pandemic. Formerly black tie, the October event will have a more casual tone and feature Bryan Jacobs & Remington Steel, known for classic and traditional acoustic blues.
As part of the evening’s entertainment, guests will participate in an informal history trivia contest. During dinner, diners at each table will partner to answer a short list of questions about Culpeper’s past. The winning table will receive a fun prize and bragging rights for the evening.
A silent auction will be held, as in previous years.
“We’ve had great support from local businesses over the years,” said Elizabeth Hutchins, president of the museum’s board of directors. “This year we’ll have special trips and experiences listed in the auction items.”
The auction will also include prints and original artwork, some from the museum’s collection.
“We have some artwork given to the museum over the years that either does not reflect Culpeper history or are duplicates of things we currently have,” the museum director said. “Funds from the sale of those items will go towards the care of our remaining objects.”
The night’s featured speaker will be historian Eugene Scheel, author of Culpeper: A Virginia County’s History Through 1920.
“We’re very honored to host Mr. Scheel,” Christiansen said. “He’s written the most complete history of Culpeper in the last 50 years and done extensive surveys of historic locations throughout the county.”
Mountain Run Winery, at 10753 Mountain Run Lake Rd., will provide the setting for the evening, with cocktails and dinner served in the winery’s historic open-air century-old barns with provincial views.
Tickets for History Alfresco are $75.00 per person, and private tables for up to eight people may be reserved by becoming an event sponsor. Tickets may be purchased at the museum’s website at culpeperhistory.com.
For more information, visit the museum’s website or call 540/829-5954.