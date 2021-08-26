Museum's annual fundraiser to feature local historian

An evening of music, good food and history awaits those who attend the Culpeper Museum of History’s annual History Alfresco fundraiser, which will be held this year at Mountain Run Winery on Thursday, October 7 from 5 to 9 p.m., the museum announced this week.

“This year we’ve chosen a more casual tone and lower ticket costs,” said Museum Director John Christiansen in a statement. “We’ll have great food and excellent wine, but we wanted to include activities that encourage socialization and coming together after the challenges of 2020 and this year.”

The traditional fundraiser is in its 16th year, though it was put on hold in 2020 during the pandemic. Formerly black tie, the October event will have a more casual tone and feature Bryan Jacobs & Remington Steel, known for classic and traditional acoustic blues.

As part of the evening’s entertainment, guests will participate in an informal history trivia contest. During dinner, diners at each table will partner to answer a short list of questions about Culpeper’s past. The winning table will receive a fun prize and bragging rights for the evening.

A silent auction will be held, as in previous years.