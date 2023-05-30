Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Music and movement is the theme for First Fridays kicking off later this week, June 2, in Downtown Culpeper.

Discover local artists, enjoy musical performances, shop ‘til you drop, sample fine wines and crisp brews, savor delicious foods and more at the summer season event sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. and Town of Culpeper Tourism and Economic Development Department, according to a release.

With street closures from 4-8 p.m. on East Davis Street and in front of the Depot, attendees will experience a fun street festival vibe while strolling safely. Enjoy family friendly activities, entertainment and merchant specials into the evening the in charming, historic downtown, the release stated.

This Friday, feel the Music & Movement with many shop activities and entertainment built around the fun theme.

On July 7, get a jump start on holiday shopping while enjoying sidewalk sales galore. Then on August 4, First Fridays will Chalk up the Summer by inviting art to take over Downtown Culpeper.