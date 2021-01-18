Music, passion, history in virtual Culpeper area Dr. King observances

Amari Jackson, an 8th grader at Floyd T. Binns Middle School, quoted from King’s work, “What is your life’s blueprint?” – “And I say to you my young friends, doors are opening to you, doors of opportunity that were not open to your mothers and your fathers, and the great challenge facing you is to be ready to face these doors as they open.”

Set goals, the student said, and like MLK said, if you can’t be a sun, be a star.

The Rev. Adrian Sledge, pastor of the MOVE Church of Culpeper, gave a taped message from his basement about “the enemy within”—racism in America. He compared it to the Old Testament battle when the Israelites, considered a mighty force, were defeated.

“The reason you lost is enemies in your camp. They look like you, walk like you, fought battles with you but because of their integrity and lack of moral character you cannot be successful until you deal with the issues within your own camp,” said Sledge, immediate former pastor at Antioch.

The American democracy at its roots allied itself with racism that pushed out Native Americans with early European settlements and enslaved millions of Africans, he said.