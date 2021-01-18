Music, passion, history in virtual Culpeper area Dr. King observances

In Culpeper on Monday, the local NAACP organized a virtual birthday celebration on YouTube for the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., with special guests sharing words about the iconic civil rights leader and a timely sermon about racism in America being “the enemy within.” Culpeper Branch NAACP President Uzziah Harris emceed the program from inside an empty sanctuary at Antioch Baptist Church.
On a typical year, the historic church would have been filled with community members from all ages and walks of life singing together, holding hands, listening to impassioned preaching while seated side by side in narrow pews on the federal holiday. This year, as the global pandemic continued into 2021, people met apart, in their homes and in other remote locations for the local MLK Day programs.
In Rappahannock, performers shared “Songs that Moved the Masses” for a virtual audience as part of their 30th Annual Martin Luther King Birthday Observance. The musical tour-de-force of freedom songs and social commentary, taped in advance inside the Little Washington Theatre without a physical audience, premiered Sunday on Culpeper Media Network at culpepermedia.org. Both programs included commentary on recent violence at the U.S. Capitol with calls for unity.
Antioch King program: history, today and combatting racismEven in a pandemic, the local NAACP wanted to continue the tradition of hosting a service for King’s birthday, said Harris, pastor at Unity Baptist Church. Light shining through pink and glue stained glass windows, Antioch Baptist, located in Culpeper’s historic Sugar Bottom neighborhood, had the area’s first set of freed worshippers in the 1850s, Harris said. The church’s history of freedom, community activism and service continues to this day, he said.
MLK Day is the only federal holiday that focuses on community service, Harris said, when Americans are encouraged to volunteer and do what they can to make their communities better. King is one of the most amazing, iconic and influential men in world history, the pastor said. The civil rights leader was “committed to equality and equity, to community service and to understanding that our mandate is to love our fellow man and woman,” Harris said.
Unity Baptist Church member Jason Ford recounted Culpeper’s history as the final school district in Virginia to desegregate its public schools – not until 1968. This is stark contrast to Dr. King’s perspective on education and how important it was in discerning truth from lies and fact from fiction, Ford said. He added that King preached and practiced the pursuit of education and it importance in wisdom and discernment in one’s life.
Jill Skelton with Piedmont Race Amity Project called the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol “the unapologetic malevolence and raw power of white supremacy.” She recalled stories from the civil rights movement “when that same ugly, overwhelming power was turned against black protestors.” Skelton mentioned seeking strength in the stories of leaders like King “to bring us assurance that we can overcome.” She encouraged more than just remembering his birthday, but action to enact racial justice.
Eastern View High School alum Kaleb Hackley, of Hampton University, said Dr. King recognized that as racism is confronted and people seek to overturn the structure that has promoted racism, the effort has to be firmly rooted in the truth.
“Our feet have to be grounded in reality, and when we speak we have to have a certain conviction that highlights our character and gravity of the situation,” Hackley said. “Dr. King understood that whenever we communicated with other people who don’t share our background we have to be understanding and collaborative. And we have to be open and willing to work with others to advance society as a whole.”
Local college student and activist Brianna Simone Reaves said, “As a young black girl growing up in Culpeper, Martin Luther King’s life was so much more to me than a whitewashed public school curriculum that I learned in first grade and didn’t learn anymore. Martin Luther King Jr. lived a life of radicalization, he was not passive, nor did he life a life of contentment. He consistently pushed the status quo, asked for more for Black folks in America, did the work, did the readings, did everything it took.”
Culpeper Mayor Mike Olinger said King is widely recognized as the preeminent advocate of nonviolence in world history, drawing inspiration from both his Christian faith and the peaceful teachings of Mohammad Gandhi.
“While other were advocating for freedom by any means necessary, including violence, Martin Luther king Jr. used the power of words and acts of nonviolent resistance such as protest and grassroots organizing to achieve seemingly impossible goals,” the mayor said, adding, “Now more than ever it is important that we as local leaders pick up the work where Dr. King left off brining all members of our community together.”
Amari Jackson, an 8th grader at Floyd T. Binns Middle School, quoted from King’s work, “What is your life’s blueprint?” – “And I say to you my young friends, doors are opening to you, doors of opportunity that were not open to your mothers and your fathers, and the great challenge facing you is to be ready to face these doors as they open.”
Set goals, the student said, and like MLK said, if you can’t be a sun, be a star.
The Rev. Adrian Sledge, pastor of the MOVE Church of Culpeper, gave a taped message from his basement about “the enemy within”—racism in America. He compared it to the Old Testament battle when the Israelites, considered a mighty force, were defeated.
“The reason you lost is enemies in your camp. They look like you, walk like you, fought battles with you but because of their integrity and lack of moral character you cannot be successful until you deal with the issues within your own camp,” said Sledge, immediate former pastor at Antioch.
The American democracy at its roots allied itself with racism that pushed out Native Americans with early European settlements and enslaved millions of Africans, he said.
“Even after the Civil War War and during reconstruction it was as the allies of racism that created Jim Crow, segregated our schools, we had to fight for our rights to vote, all because of the alliance of racism,” Sledge said. “We have covered it up in ways now called systematic racism, this ally we call racism has now shown itself in the midst of the Capitol … it showed its ugly head. The same racism you had aligned yourself with has now become your enemy.”
Music moving the massesNan Butler Roberts, community organizer and president of the Scrabble School Foundation, created the MLK Day mini-musical using powerful songs to tell the story of civil rights struggle. Written in 2020, “The Fierce of Urgency of Now” featured performances by talented local singers of such anthems as If I Had a Hammer, Steal Away to Jesus, Swing Low, Sweet Chariot, Wade in the Water and The Gospel Train.
The first, written by Pete Seeger, was a protest song and a good introduction to the evening’s program, Robert said. 2020 was the year everyone couldn’t wait to get here and then couldn’t wait for it to be over, she said.
“We saw an unprecedented pandemic, civil rights and social justice demands from Black Lives Matter and a contentious, hard fought presidential election,” Roberts said. “Just when we thought things couldn’t get any worse they did with the destruction of the US Capitol on Jan. 6 in opposition to the peaceful transition of power. It was a sad, sad day in America and in its history … We can and must do better for our country now and for future generation to come.”
Featured songs in her musical had hidden codes not only about having faith in God, but containing secret messages for slaves to run away on their own or with the Underground Railroad, said performer James Daniels, who co-narrated the program.
“Steal Away, the song was composed by Wallace Willis, a slave of a Choctaw freeman in the old Indian territory. Sometime before 1862 in Oklahoma near the Red River, Swing Low, Sweet Chariot, was also written by Wallace Willis sometime after 1865,” he said.
Dr. King’s favorite song, “Take My Hand, Precious Lord,” soothed the soul during the many difficult days of the civil rights movement, Daniels said.
Sam Cook’s, “A Change is Gonna Come,” expresses the pain he must have felt as a Black man in 1960s American society,” Roberts said. “He indicates he has been struggling ever since he was born by the river in a little tent yet he is optimistic about the future.”
Songs made famous by Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, John Lennon that contributed to the movement rounded out the Rappahannock program with Roberts singing, “What’s Going On?” in relation to the Memorial Day 2020 death of George Floyd, “suffocated to death in front of our eyes,” she said, on a Minneapolis Street with a police officer’s knee on his neck.
It sparked a global protest and calls for human and civil rights.
“Rappahannock too demanded and stood with the call for social justice for Black people the world over,” Roberts said of the summertime hillside rally in the county. “This was a way of defining what people were feeling and experiencing yet King never condoned violence. He believed the path forward was always peaceful.”
Learn to live together like brothers and sisters or die together as fools, she said, quoting King.
