MWH nurse speaks out about vaccine mandate

VACCINE DIVIDE

In recent months, The Free Lance–Star has included perspectives of many people who’ve enthusiastically gotten vaccinated, as they see the shots as the way out of the pandemic. But there hasn’t been as much input from those who want to discuss their reasons for not getting vaccinated.

The contrasting viewpoints between the Fredericksburg area’s largest health care system and one outspoken nurse—who says some fellow workers felt the same but were afraid to be named in the newspaper—illustrate the divide that exists between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.

Almost three of every four adults in the state have gotten at least one dose of vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health. But among those who haven’t rolled up their sleeves for a shot, almost 9 out of 10 said they don’t plan to do so, according to a poll conducted by Mason–Dixon Polling & Strategy.

Pollsters talked with 800 registered voters in Virginia and 87 percent of the unvaccinated cited reasons they won’t get inoculated. They have concerns the vaccine could cause other problems; don’t believe COVID-19 presents a threat; doubt vaccines in general; feel it’s unnecessary for those who’ve already had an infection; and are skeptical of the government’s role in developing the vaccines.