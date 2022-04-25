'My heart goes out to the people'—Culpeper turns out for Race for Ukraine

It helps to know local people care about what is happening in Ukraine, said Veronika Bumgardner, of Amissville, a native of the eastern European country invaded by Russia two months ago.

“My whole entire family is there,” she said at Thursday’s Race for Ukraine fundraiser in Culpeper’s Yowell Meadow Park.

“I have a brother there and both my parents, his family…We talk every day.”

Dozens came out for the 5K, fun run, 50-yard dash, skateboard competition, bake sale and cookout organized within days by Billy Frederick of Central VA Insurance to bring needed aid to the war-torn country.

Thousands have died in Ukraine and millions have been forced from their homes as the country continues to endure daily destruction.

Dozens more local corporate, business and individual sponsors gave money to help out. However, donations are still needed to meet a $10,000, limited-time matching pledge from Culpeper Wood Preservers. Final totals will be available later this week, Frederick said.

“We are not there yet,” he said, although, early returns look promising.

It means a lot to Bumgardner, a physician’s assistant at Wellspring Health.

“This is local turf for me so it’s exciting that this is happening because there are not too many Ukrainians here in this area,” she said at the race, keeping an eye on her 3-year-old, Ava, eating ice cream at the entrance to the bouncy house.

The local mom’s family lives in far western Ukraine, near the mountains and Romanian border, not near today’s front lines, fortunately, Bumgardner said.

“My situation is unique—most of us are Russian and Ukraine,” she said. “My oldest brother and his wife are in Moscow. We’re shocked that it’s even happening.”

The Ukraine native said no one anticipated the invasion.

“When something unexpected like this happens, first it’s panic and fear and then you get mad. It’s your home. You can’t come into someone’s home and say, ‘Sorry this is mine now.’ That’s now how the world works,” said Bumgardner.

The local woman has known event volunteer, Debbie Thomas, for 20 years through her son; the two attended Northern Virginia Community College together. Thomas works with Frederick at the Main Street insurance agency.

She also goes to Culpeper Baptist Church where the congregation has been donating to help in Ukraine since the war started. Proceeds from the race will continue that good work.

“It’s just a great opportunity to do something—my heart goes out to the people,” Thomas said, grilling hamburgers and hot dogs.

There was also a bake sale to raise funds at the event in the park along with the cookout, face painting, bounce house and Moo-Thru ice cream truck there supporting the cause. A group of teenagers—and Frederick—raced on skateboards to raise money for Ukraine.

5K race runner Larry Giesting lives close to the park and wanted to participate because every little bit helps, he said.

“I was in Russia a few years ago and they need a lot of work. I don’t know why they’re wasting money on war when they need things like education, roadways. It just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, it’s an ego trip,” he said.

“When the war started I thought a week it’s going to be over, but tens of thousands of people dying because of one man’s stupidity.”

Tyler Herring, with corporate sponsor Edward Jones, attended the Race for Ukraine with wife, Camille and 1-year-old daughter, Lenny.

“Really sad, unfortunate, hopefully it subsides soon and it doesn’t turn into anything worse,” he said of the conflict.

Camille Herring took the opportunity to run the 5K for wellness and for the cause.

“Just recently started exercising so this is a warm up to a half-marathon I signed up for in the summer. I am glad to help out and I want to help them out,” she added.

By Thursday, race day, already $4,700 had been donated to the Culpeper Baptist online portal generating donations for Ukraine, said Pastor Dan Carlton.

Half of total contributions will go to Ukrainian regional pastor Vasiliy Gutsalo, based outside of Kyiv, and the other half to the European Baptist Federation. Both are working to provide basic necessities in Ukraine and for refugees to include food, water, shelter, medicine, fuel and transportation.

“Talking with pastor Vasiliy on Zoom a couple of weeks ago, he was hopeful,” said Carlton, adding that is not how he would be, considering the dire circumstance.

“I’d be trying to figure out how to get out of Ukraine, but they’re there working. They’ve got a pile of refugees in Ukraine they are trying to manage—the churches—that’s where a lot of money goes to help churches help people who have had to move. It’s been incredible to see their courage.”

Gutsalo is an assistant pastor of the church “Hope” through “Christians of the Evangelical Faith” Pentecostal churches in Ukraine, according to Highlands Fellowship Executive Pastor Jim Fleming with the Abington church CBC has partnered with to provide aid to Ukraine. Gutsalo oversees a dozen churches through which the local aid has been and will continue to be dispersed, and is associated with many more.

On the ground two months into the war, there is a need to help refugees pay rent. Churches need additional transportation, like a cargo bus, to transport products, Fleming said.

“Many families especially those with children do not have money and work and need assistance. There are destroyed or damaged church buildings that need to be repaired. There are damaged houses of believers that need to be repaired,” the pastor said.

There is also a need to stock up on groceries because they are becoming more expensive and there are fewer of them, Fleming said.

Donate at centralvirginiainsurance.com/race-for-ukraine-benefit-5k-race/

