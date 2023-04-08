Culpeper student Malaysia Ravenel was the winner of the Floyd T. Binns Middle School Black History Month essay contest in February for her piece on an African-American who inspired her, close to home.

Here is her winning essay:

“Who is the bravest person you have ever met? My Nana is the person who teaches me a lot about cancer. All the information she tells me about her experience with cancer helps me understand the disease more. I love learning about her experience and what she went through. My Nana taught me a lot about cancer. I have learned things from the stories she shares, the pictures she shows and the cancer pins and ribbons she collects.

"My Nana is one of the bravest people I know. She is always inspiring me to be independent. I am very grateful I have someone in my life as brave as her. She had to go through many examinations and she handled them amazingly! She inspires me to be independent and brave. She had helped me become more confident in the things I do. When I am trying new stunts and tumbling in cheer I am not afraid and feel confident in the air. If that’s not enough, you should hear about her other experiences.

"When she was younger she had to help her father a lot because he was blind. When she tells me about how she helped her father, it helps me understand how important it is to help and respect the people around you. Now I love to help people around me whenever I can to show that I respect and care for them.

"My Nana also helps some companies and organizations. She loves to help kids so at church she helps the kids make plays, dances, presentations and more! My Nana also works at a daycare and every year they have an Angel Tree. She loves to help out kids and families in need and buying them some things for Christmas. There is also an organization that helps pregnant women in need and she loves to help with that as well.

"Now that I have seen her doing these things to help others, I love to give gifts and see people’s reaction when they open them. I love to help with kids as well. These are some of the things that my Nana does that I feel are very helpful to others. In conclusion, just seeing others do good can inspire us to do better. The things that other people tell you can help you in the future."