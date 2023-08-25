Mythical landscapes of mountains, waterways and woodlands will be shown by artist Wayne Paige at Middle Street Gallery in Washington, Virginia in a new show opening today and running through Oct. 1.

“The drawings and paintings include other-worldly beings who engage with the innocent inhabitants of an earth-like environment in a variety of everyday activities,” Paige said. “Together and in a twilight setting, aliens, animals and spirits float, hide and flee from unforeseen events. Consternation prevails, adding to the overall surreal nature of the art along with ever-present references to conflict, dreams and humor.”

Some of the works contain actual meteorite fragments Paige has embedded in them.

His career as an artist extends to the early 1970’s and includes 28 solo exhibitions, numerous gallery and museum shows in the Washington, D.C. area and Virginia. A former Flint Hill resident, the Washington, D.C., resident teaches drawing at Laurel Ridge Community College in Warrenton. Paige has been a member of Middle Street Gallery since 2004.

The Gallery offers paintings, drawings, sculpture, photography, glass and multimedia art by its members. It is located at 311 Gay Street, lower level, with an entrance on Main St. across from Ballard’s. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Other member works will also be on display at the new exhibit. See middlestreetgallery.org and contact 540/227-5066.

