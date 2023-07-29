The Culpeper chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People held a seminar at the Culpeper County Library on July 25 for those interested in learning how to use naloxone nasal spray to help mitigate opioid overdoses.

The NAACP has run quarterly training for drug overdose prevention since 2022 and works with community partners, including the Virginia Department of Health and S.E.E. Recovery Center.

“We partnered with the health department to bring Narcan to the community, to put it in their actual hands,” said Elicia Belle, the chapter’s Health and Wellness Chair. “The concept was to have community partners come together so that the community can know that there are resources not just for prevention solutions, but for mental health, if they’re suffering or grieving.”

During the seminar, VDH Local Health Emergency Coordinator Kathy Hatter presented information regarding statistics and legalities regarding the use of a naloxone spray to mitigate overdoses. VDH also gave out free bottles of the medication to members of the audience who signed up for it.

The presentation included information on recently passed laws that allow those helping to mitigate an opiate overdose not fall afoul of the law themselves, including the Good Samaritan Law and the Safe Reporting of Overdoses.

“We thank the NAACP for hosting this event, it was a collaboration of community partners all working on the same problems. Mental health and opioid overdose issues often go hand in hand and the groups here this evening all worked together to support and encourage the community to fight those problems,” said Hatter.

Also on hand was Patrice Jackson, program manager for the S.E.E. Recovery Center. After her discussion, Jackson handed out harm reduction recovery kits that could be used to help those going through an overdose. The recovery center is part of the Encompass Community Supports organization.

Other organizations that participated in the event included Culpeper Overdose Awareness and Services to Abused Families, also known as SAFE.

The NAACP will hold its next drug overdose prevention seminar in October. Belle said that the chapter prefers to run a training seminar before the holidays, since the winter holiday season is a time when people can fall into depression and despair.

“The highest rates of suicide is around that time of the holidays, people will associate the season with bad memories, family issues, loneliness, etc. Addiction gets really high in November,” said Belle. “Holidays are a heavy time, especially if a person has lost someone or they have a loved one who is sick.”