Nalles Mill, Bus. 29 RCUT will be built as roads are built in Williams Mill

A relative improvement is on the way to one of the Town of Culpeper’s busiest intersections, and it’s going to be constructed with funding from a major homebuilder with a large approved project in the area.

At its meeting Tuesday, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors unanimously supported developer Caruso Homes paying $200,000 up-front to install a restricted-crossing U-turn (RCUT) intersection at Nalles Mill Road and James Madison Highway, Bus. 29.

The traffic measure will be built as roads are constructed nearby in 274-home Williams Mill, an age-restricted, high-end development just past the town limits on Nalles Mill Road.

The board approved the project in a May land rezoning. It is Culpeper’s first age-restricted community of its type and the first Virginia project for Maryland-based Caruso Homes.

The town recommended the RCUT at the nearby intersection be installed prior to homes being built versus after home construction in Williams Mill, and the county agreed.

The junction, on the busy commercial corridor, can be problematic for vehicles trying to turn left, and has seen its share of wrecks. VDOT has also supported an RCUT at the intersection.