Named for Rappahannock admiral, Marocchi Memorial Scholarship now open

The Virginia War Memorial is now accepting applications for its 2022 Marocchi Memorial College Scholarship named for a Rappahannock County admiral.
The $2,500 award is available to any student enrolled in the senior class of an accredited public or private school or homeschool program in the Commonwealth of Virginia, according to a release from Virginia War Memorial.
New this year, an additional $2,500 scholarship is available for a student currently enrolled in a Virginia public or private college or university and is participating in a Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program.
Senior high school age applicants must also plan to enroll and participate in an ROTC program at a Virginia public or private college or university that will lead to a career in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. All applicants must have an unweighted minimum GPA of 2.75 and be U.S. citizens or hold permanent residence status. Students do not have to participate in an ROTC program at the high school level to apply.
“These scholarships were established and intended to reward Virginia students who participate in ROTC at the college level and wish to pursue a career in military service,” said Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle in a statement.
The Marocchi Memorial Scholarships were established and are funded by friends and family of the late (1920-2014) of Rappahannock County. Virginia War Memorial Foundation administers the awards.
Marocchi served in the U.S. Navy for decades in a career that spanned World War II and the Korean and Vietnam Wars. A recipient of the Purple Heart and Legion of Merit, the Admiral was one of the few Navy officers to complete Army Airborne training.
He also served as a trustee of the Virginia War Memorial for more than 15 years.
He was born Gianluigi Marocchi in Bologna, Italy and arrived in the United States at the age of 2. Marocchi graduated from high school at the age of 15 and college at 18.
He attended the US Naval Academy in Annapolis as a member of the class of 1942 and went into service after Pearl Harbor, according to his obituary.
Severely wounded aboard the USS Birmingham during the Battle of Leyte Gulf, Marocchi nevertheless remained in the Navy until his retirement in 1975 becoming a veteran also of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. As an intelligence officer, Marocchi was instrumental in resolving the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Pueblo Incident. He never stopped exercising, running 5-10 miles a day until he was in his 70's. When he retired in 1975, he had achieved the rank of Rear Admiral and was the Deputy Director of NSA.
Following retirement, Marocchi and his wife Mary moved to Rappahannock, where he worked constantly to turn his farm into a showplace. Adm. Marocchi's favorite projects was the Virginia War Memorial which he was instrumental in creating and on whose board he served for many years, his obituary stated.
Marocchi Memorial Scholarships applications are due by Sunday, April 24, 2022. vawarmemorial.org/learn/contests-scholarships/marocchi. Questions? Contact morgan.guyer@dvs.virginia.gov or 804/786-2060.