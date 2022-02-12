Names read aloud of 110 Culpeper-born Black men who served to preserve the Union

Culpeper-born African-Americans served bravely with the United States Colored Troops during the Civil War, fighting to preserve the Union and to end the cruel yet entrenched practice of enslaving human beings.

Reva historian Zann Nelson has researched, compiled and created a list of 110 such men, many former slaves, who would subsequently break the chains of bondage and join the U.S. Army.

Nelson formally presented the document Feb. 8 to Culpeper Town Council as part of ongoing work with others through the local African-American Heritage Alliance to heighten knowledge and appreciation of these unknown and hidden stories.

Each of the 110 names of the Culpeper USCT members was spoken aloud by the group while behind them Town Council members stood up and in front of them the public got to its feet in a show of respect for the unsung veterans.

It’s been a year since the Alliance received unanimous Town Council approval of a resolution acknowledging the generational impacts of racial injustice, Nelson mentioned during Tuesday’s presentation.

The resolution stated historically the Culpeper community historically has not always demonstrated a willingness to protect the civil and constitutional rights of its African American citizens. And it stated the military service and sacrifice by Culpeper’s own African Americans had not been fully and publicly commemorated.

The public reading of USCT names was a purposeful step in that direction.

“We wanted to start doing some things to document African-American history in Culpeper and to recognize these extraordinary people,” Nelson said.

Michelle Tutt, Simone Logan, Angela Chapman, Charles Jameson, Keith Price, Jamie Clancey, and Ed Gantt took turns reading each of the names, including six corporals, two sergeants and 102 privates.

Not all of the men were living in Culpeper when they enlisted and not all of them returned at the end of the war, according to Nelson. Some enlisted from places like Mississippi, New Orleans and Kentucky, indication they were sold south or carried south as enslaved individuals.

Most of the Culpeper USCT troops enlisted in Washington, D.C—Washington City at the time—during periods when the Union Army was in town and they were able to escape, cross the Rappahannock River and into occupied territory, Nelson said.

Many would have taken this route during the Winter Encampment of 1863-64.

Other Culpeper-born men joined the Union Army from Philadelphia, Pa., including a few with the surname, “Hurley.” This indicates they were probably free, Nelson said.

One USCT serviceman from Culpeper was killed at the Battle of Petersburg and a few served with the 23rd Regiment, according to Nelson’s research.

The 23rd was the first to fight Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia—at the Battle of Spotsylvania Courthouse on May 15, 1864, according to the American Battlefield Trust.

Gantt, a retired Navy captain who portrays a member of the historic unit, is president of the USCT 23rd Reg. re-enactors group.

He drove from Washington, D.C. to partake in the reading of the names acknowledging the Culpeper Black soldiers.

Gantt got into re-enacting while learning about the Civil War and upon discovering four Black soldiers with his surname were listed on the 1864 rolls of the 23rd Regiment, according to a 2016 article in the Baltimore Sun.

At the Battle of Spotsylvania Court House, the regiment was called on to help the 2nd Ohio Cavalry hold off a Confederate cavalry brigade.

The USCT troops marched from the Chancellorsville ruins for two miles and pushed back the brigade, according to the American Battlefield Trust. It was a minor skirmish, but it gained a lot of respect from the white troops who cheered their actions.

Some Culpeper USCT members were discharged from duty at Brownsville, Texas, port for the Buffalo soldiers, and many reenlisted with that historic Black fighting force after the Civil War, Nelson said.

Of the estimated 200,000 USCT troops that fought with the USA during the Civil War, how many were from Virginia, she wondered. Nelson has counted 97 USCT servicemen from Orange County and more elsewhere in Virginia. She suspected Virginians comprised a significant part of African-American units.

Their service tipped the scales of the Civil War, finally brought it to an end and reunited the country, Nelson said.

“It’s never a wrong time to honor a U.S. veteran,” she said, at the reading of the names beginning.

