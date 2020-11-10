National Army museum to open on Veterans Day in Virginia

The 8,600-square-foot lobby features illuminated, overhead glass panels that represent the Army’s campaigns and corresponding streamers. The rear of the lobby is framed by the black granite Campaign Wall, engraved with every Army campaign throughout history. A 21-foot Army emblem is inlaid into the center of the lobby’s terrazzo flooring.

In addition to the Soldier’s Story Gallery, which includes 41 pylons telling personal accounts of soldiers from all historic periods, there are galleries focused on the Army’s role in founding and preserving the nation, its first venture onto the world stage and global wars.

The museum houses a theater with a 300-degree screen and external sensory elements; the Army and Society Gallery, which examines the relationship between the Army and the American people; and the Medal of Honor Experience, which invites visitors to explore the history of the Medal of Honor and learn about the award recommendation process.

Other features include a World War I Immersive Experience, special exhibitions and a virtual reality and motion theater experience.

The museum, located at 1775 Liberty Drive in Fort Belvoir, will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Dec. 25. Visitors must request and receive confirmation of free timed-entry tickets for a specific date and time. Details about ticket reservations are available at theNMUSA.org. Health and safety guidelines are routinely updated and current information is available on the museum’s website.