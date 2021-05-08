National Museum of African American History reopening next week

The National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. is ending its more than year-lonng COVID-19 closure.

The Smithsonian institution will open at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 14. Reserve a free timed-entry pass at www.nmaahc.si.edu/passes or 1-800/514-3849.

During the initial phases of reopening, the Museum will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays and closed each Monday and Tuesday, according to a release.

In waning days of a pandemic, the number of people entering the facility will be limited by requiring each visitor to obtain a pass in advance of their visit. Also, one-way paths and directional guidance will be implemented in the museum for safe social distancing.

Guests are encouraged to maintain distance, wash hands frequently, and use hand sanitizer stations throughout the building. In addition, the museum will increase sanitation and disinfection of all high-touch surfaces.

All visitors ages two and older are required to wear face coverings in the museum, including those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Guests and staff who are sick, do not feel well, or have any COVID-19 symptoms are asked to stay home.

Some exhibitions, interactives, and activities may be closed or operate at limited capacity to ensure the safety of our visitors. See nmaahc.si.edu/visit for the most updated information.