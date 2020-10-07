National Night Out builds community in Culpeper

Town officers with watch groups not celebrating in person made sure to still go visit their neighborhoods, Officer Cole said. There was a great turnout as well from local fire and rescue stations and the PD was excited to provide demos from its K9 units and new drone program, she said.

“Events like National Night Out are always important to the Culpeper Police Department,” Cole added. “These events not only make officers available to people who might not otherwise meet us, but also gives neighbors the opportunity to meet each other.

“It’s important to us that people know the officers patrolling their neighborhoods, to know who they can reach out to with any questions or concerns no matter how small,” she said.

Police statewide met with neighbors on the positive platform Tuesday night including in Roanoke, Hampton Roads, Harrisonburg, Richmond and Winchester, some held virtually. Normally held in August, the pandemic delayed this year’s National Night Out and it did look different with its smaller crowds and masked participants.

Salem Volunteer Fire & Rescue member and local photographer Kim Atkins showed up for the Pelham’s Reach gathering along with fellow members in firetrucks and ambulances.

“Community outreach is what it’s all about in public safety,” she said.

