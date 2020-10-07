National Night Out builds community in Culpeper

Launched in 1984 by a Philadelphia neighbor committed to connecting his community, National Night Out was acknowledged Tuesday night in the town of Culpeper and in thousands of communities across America—in spite of the pandemic.
The Culpeper Police Department deemed the evening a success. Most residents associated with nearly two dozen town neighborhood watch groups turned their lights on for safety, said Culpeper Police Public Information Officer Julia Cole. Five neighborhoods held in-person, outdoor distanced celebrations, she said, in Culpeper Commons, Dog Hill, Lakeview, Magnolia Greens and Pelham’s Reach.
“All of the block parties had great citizen turn-out and we were able to send more officers than usual to each event,” Cole said.
Culpeper Commons Property Manager Lesley Brown said it was a fantastic evening. Residents gathered in the neighborhood’s large green field to mingle and connect.
“We had about 150 neighbors come out and enjoy food and K9 and drone demonstrations,” Brown said. “We have a wonderful relationship with the Town PD.”
The neighborhood’s courtesy officer, Officer Breck Charapich, helped facilitate the community building get-together in the apartment and condo complex located along the Business 29 corridor on the town’s north side. Later, Culpeper Commons posted on its Facebook page about the event with #HerculesLiving #CommunityExcellence.
Town officers with watch groups not celebrating in person made sure to still go visit their neighborhoods, Officer Cole said. There was a great turnout as well from local fire and rescue stations and the PD was excited to provide demos from its K9 units and new drone program, she said.
“Events like National Night Out are always important to the Culpeper Police Department,” Cole added. “These events not only make officers available to people who might not otherwise meet us, but also gives neighbors the opportunity to meet each other.
“It’s important to us that people know the officers patrolling their neighborhoods, to know who they can reach out to with any questions or concerns no matter how small,” she said.
Police statewide met with neighbors on the positive platform Tuesday night including in Roanoke, Hampton Roads, Harrisonburg, Richmond and Winchester, some held virtually. Normally held in August, the pandemic delayed this year’s National Night Out and it did look different with its smaller crowds and masked participants.
Salem Volunteer Fire & Rescue member and local photographer Kim Atkins showed up for the Pelham’s Reach gathering along with fellow members in firetrucks and ambulances.
“Community outreach is what it’s all about in public safety,” she said.
