Fiercely fought over 161 years ago, more land at the Battle of Cedar Mountain in Culpeper County has been preserved as farmland.

As local residents and preservationists finalized details for the recent anniversary of the Aug. 9, 1862 battle, they rejoiced in a National Park Service announcement of a $429,372 matching grant toward the protection of seven more acres at Cedar Mountain, according to a release from American Battlefield Trust.

Earlier this year, the Trust, based in Washington, launched a campaign to preserve a combined 104 acres at Brandy Station and Cedar Mountain battlefields, pursuing federal and state matching grants to leverage against member donations toward the goal, the release stated.

The Cedar Mountain property is immediately south of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson’s command post near Crittenden’s Gate and contiguous to other protected lands. It is a key addition to the future battlefield park slated to open next year at the two battlefields in Culpeper County. Virginia Land Conservation Foundation has also supported the project.

“The American Battlefield Trust has long been committed to the protection of important historic landscapes at Cedar Mountain, Brandy Station and other battlefields in this region,” said President David Duncan. “Projects like this help us bolster those holdings and create the critical mass of battlefield necessary for robust interpretation, especially as we approach next summer’s opening of Culpeper Battlefields State Park.”

Local residents and history buffs are visiting the battlefield in increasing numbers to learn about the events that occurred there and enjoy new programs and amenities, said Diane Logan, president of the newly named Cedar Mountain Battlefield Foundation, formerly Friends of Cedar Mountain.

She said this year’s anniversary events unveiled the Cedar Mountain Battlefield Foundation Kids Camp. It brought families and spectators to the field to learn more about both battle and everyday life in camp through drill and even a taste of hardtack, Logan said.

“Preservation of this additional battlefield land creates more opportunities for research and enhanced interpretation — what a marvelous anniversary present!”

Historians have assessed Culpeper County was the “most marched upon, camped upon and fought upon” county in the nation throughout the American Civil War, but its bloodiest day came at the Battle of Cedar Mountain. Nearly 25,000 forces engaged at the site with an estimated 3,691 casualties — 1,338 Confederates and 2,353 on the Union side.

Administered by the National Park Service, the Battlefield Land Acquisition Grant helps permanently protect American battlefields. In announcing the recent round of grants, Director Chuck Sams said the National Park Service is proud to help state organizations and their partners preserve and protect “the irreplaceable historic and cultural landscapes in their communities through local stewardship of these hallowed grounds.”

Set to open next year, the Culpeper Battlefields State Park was brought to fruition in 2022 after the Commonwealth of Virginia approved the budget for a new unit of the state park system. The park will be formed through a 1,700-acre donation of Trust-owned land on the Brandy Station, Cedar Mountain, Kelly’s Ford and Rappahannock Station battlefields, according to the release.

While master planning and features of the upcoming state park continue in anticipation of the opening, the seven additional acres will further enrich the story and history told in the region, according to the Trust.