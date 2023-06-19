Consistently ranked among the most popular hikes and water features in Shenandoah National Park, Dark Hollow Falls has been immortalized on a U.S. Postal Service Forever Stamp by one of the country’s leading photographers of national parks.

Three images captured by award-winning photographer QT Luong, of San Jose, Calif., are featured in the new Waterfalls Stamp Series, including at Dark Hollow. The 70-feet-tall falls in Virginia’s Shenandoah are located a few miles north of Rapidan Camp in Madison County, within the national park’s confines.

America’s national parks are a vast topic, said the featured photographer who over the past 30 years has made more than 400 trips visiting the diverse sites. The U.S. Postal Service in addition selected Quang-Tuan Luong’s images of Nevada Fall in Yosemite National Park and Waimoku Falls in Haleakala National Park, HI for the new stamp series.

“I explored many aspects of them,” Luong said in an email, sharing what he learned photographing the parks. “The natural world is more interesting and richer than one could imagine, and the more you look, the more you see. For this to happen, you have to keep your curiosity alive and be open to surprises, which are one of the most rewarding parts of the work.”

Understanding the natural history of the places creates more ideas, he added. Even after visiting a place multiple times, he always finds new photographs.

Luong visited Shenandoah National in 1997, 1998, 2003 and 2018 to visit all corners of the park.

“One of the distinctive features of my work is that I do multiple visits to capture the light and moods of nature in all seasons,” he said, sharing his site, terragalleria.com/parks/np.shenandoah.html

Asked his impressions of Shenandoah NP, Luong mentioned its “main artery,” Skyline Drive, saying it is a winding road that gives easy access at 75 scenic overlooks to views overlooking some of the continent’s most beautiful deciduous hardwood forest. It makes the park a great destination for motorists and roadside photographers, he said.

“However, I found that it was leaving the road and walking that let me experience the real beauty of the place. The waterfalls are a good example. To see them, you have to hike downhill from Skyline Drive—and then uphill back! The easiest-to-reach waterfall is Dark Hollow Falls,” said the photographer.

Shenandoah was the first national park created from a large, populated expanse of private land, Luong said.

“I was surprised to see that those previously used lands now appear to be wild to the point that nowadays 40 percent of those previously settled areas have been designated federal wilderness,” he said. “Given enough time, nature will recover. Living in California, I was struck by the beautiful lushness of the hardwood forests and how they dramatically change with the seasons.”

Visitors can access the wonder at Dark Hollow Falls via a moderately difficult, steep and rocky .75 mile descent, and back up again to the parking lot.

There is not a single way one should photograph national parks, said Luong.

“Each photographer brings his or her own vision, and that is what makes photography so fascinating. In the work that ended up in my book celebrating the national parks (treasuredlandsbook.com) my goal has been to inspire viewers to visit, appreciate, and help preserve this magnificent but fragile land by showing the beauty and diversity of nature.”

The seasoned photographer offered five tips for taking photographs in a national park: “1. Plan for seasonal conditions’ 2. Let the light guide your choice of subject and composition; 3. Come early and don’t give up until it is over; 4. Experiment and vary perspective and 5. Revisit iconic views.”

Niagara Falls, Great Smoky Mountains waterfalls, Sunbeam Falls in Mount Rainier National Park and Upper Falls along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina are all part of the Waterfalls Stamps series.

“Each of the waterfalls is unique, but what they all have in common is the way they kindle positive emotions, such as the serenity instilled by a gentle cascade or the awe inspired by an immense cataract,” according to a U.S. Postal Service release.

Luong said it always special to photograph a waterfall because he is capturing something perpetually in motion to make an image frozen in time forever.

“Knowing the odds of being selected for a stamp, that my photographs will endure as a small portion of America’s historical and collectible record is a wonderful honor,” he said.

Shaped by the National Parks, the professional nature photographer was born to Vietnamese parents, grew up as a city kid in Paris, France and was educated as a computer scientist. However, the experience of mountaineering in the Alps led him to pick up a camera, according to Luong.

When he came to the U.S. for a short-term post-doctoral position, he chose U.C. Berkeley because of its proximity to Yosemite. He fell in love with the national parks, which led him to settle in the San Francisco Bay Area and subsequently to leave his scientific career for photography. Traveling alone deep in the wilderness, including a solo ascent of Denali, Luong became the first to photograph all 63 U.S. National Parks—in large format.

The husband and father of two has received the Ansel Adams Award for Photography from the Sierra Club, Robin W. Winks Award for Enhancing Public Understanding of National Parks from the National Parks Conservation Association, and was featured in the film, “The National Parks: Americaʼs Best Idea.” See his pictures at terragalleria.com.