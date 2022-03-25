National Vietnam War Veterans Day is Tuesday, March 29

In honor of the fifth anniversary of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services will recognize the more than 230,000 Virginia men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during this conflict from 1955 until 1975.

A special ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29 to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day at the Virginia War Memorial, 621 S. Belvidere St. in Richmond.

Locally, Culpeper Minutemen Chapter VASSAR, Culpeper VFW Post 2524 and Vietnam veterans will celebrate National Vietnam War Veterans Day at 4 p.m. on March 29 at the Vietnam Memorial next to the Culpeper Court House on West Davis Street.

There will be a Veteran hat giveaway and a chance for any veteran to reflect on their service.

All Vietnam War veterans and members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend this ceremony and the one in Richmond.

Every Vietnam War Veteran in attendance at the Virginia War Memorial ceremony will be presented with a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin in recognition of his or her service.

“It is especially important that all Virginians take the time on this special day to thank our fellow citizens who answered the call to serve our country,” said Daniel Gade, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, in a statement.

“These veterans came back home, transitioned to civilian life, started families and became leaders in business, education, law, the arts, medicine, science, technology and public service throughout the Commonwealth. They deserve nothing less than our highest praise and acknowledgment for their service and sacrifice.”

Dept. of Veterans Services also will partner with Chapter 957 of the Vietnam Veterans of America and James City County for a National Vietnam War Veterans Day commemoration and pinning ceremony at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Veterans Park in James City County.

In addition, the Marine Corps League, James M. Slay Detachment #329; Military Order of the Purple Heart, Richmond Chapter 1965; the Virginia Department of Veterans Services; and Mission BBQ will be honoring Vietnam Veterans 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 29 at the Mission BBQ Glenside location.

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services is a proud Commemorative Partner to the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration.