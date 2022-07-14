Blues magazine heralds life, times and influence of Virginia's Gaye Adegbalola

Gaye Adegbalola is on the cover of what she calls “THE magazine in the blues world,” looking sassy as ever.

Her lips are pursed and her glasses are pulled slightly down her nose, maybe so she can gaze right back at anyone who gives her the once-over. While her trademark white hair covers half the publication’s nameplate, her name is big and bold with the description “Trailblazer” beneath it.

“To me, it’s really a marvelous depiction of who Gaye is,” Janice Davies, a longtime mentor of the performer, said of both the cover photo by local photographer Suzanne Carr Rossi and the story. “There’s a glint of humor in her eyes that’s blended with that serious knowing that she has. When you look at it, you see a combination of her unique vision along with her solid issues and solid sensibilities.”

Adegbalola says “Living Blues” magazine writer Frank Matheis has chronicled acoustic blues musicians like her for a long time and “worked hard to get this feature.” While many blues songs delve into love and heartache, Adegbalola’s goal, of getting the pain out, has always drawn from a broader pool of experiences, and the article spells that out in the first paragraph.

It says her deep blues are shaped by her dual struggles as a Black lesbian and civil rights activist growing up in Fredericksburg, where she still lives. In describing her lifetime of achievements and sorrows, the writer calls her a courageous trailblazer and hell-raiser, and she’s proud of it.

“There is simply nobody in the blues genre like her,” Matheis writes, adding that 78-year-old Adegbalola “may be the hippest septuagenarian on the planet. She makes even the wildest twenty-something hipsters look boring by comparison.”

Adegbalola, a Blues Music Award winner, is best known as a founding member of Saffire—The Uppity Blues Women, a trio who started and ended their 25-year music career in Fredericksburg. She also has done another six recordings on her own label, Hot Toddy Music, which draws from her maiden name of Todd.

While Adegbalola is thrilled to have her life story spread across 10 pages of the July–August edition of Living Blues magazine, she also wants to share it with the city that formed her, because it’s responsible for so much of who she is.

“Most of the story is about my activism for 60 years and my activism in my music,” Adegbalola said. “Fredericksburg has informed much of my music.”

And while she shares, in her own words, the actions behind that activism, she also talks about visiting the Carter Barron Amphitheatre in Washington as a child because she and her parents, who loved music, couldn’t see many performances in the segregated city of her birth.

She was 10, maybe, when she heard blind harp wizard Sonny Terry and renowned guitar picker Brownie McGhee open for singer Harry Belafonte.

“That’s when I heard my music,” she said. “From that point on, whenever they were playing blues, I found my music.”

But she didn’t really play the blues until she went to college “up North” at Boston University. After graduating from the segregated Walker-Grant High School, she was billed, not as a budding musician, but as the “great Black hope,” she wrote in the Living Blues story.

She was supposed to be a doctor and majored in biology and minored in chemistry, but ended up working instead as a technical writer and biochemical researcher, according to her biography on her website, adegbalola.com.

Then, she became a science teacher and returned to Fredericksburg schools where, among other things, she directed the Harambee 360° Experimental Theater to help Black youth use performance as a tool to gain self-confidence as they struggled with identity issues during desegregation. She drew from some of her own experiences as a Black teen who peacefully picketed downtown lunch counters that wouldn’t serve her and her friends.

In 1982, Adegbalola was honored by Virginia as its teacher of the year. Soon thereafter, she would “switch it up in midlife,” said Jeff Covert, a producer and musician at Wally Cleaver’s recording studio in Fredericksburg, and begin a career in music that touched even more lives.

“I don’t want to sound like I’m just praising her, but I’m going to have to praise her,” he said. “Who else is such a bad a--? She kind of takes no prisoners, she does it her own way. God, she is amazing, and she’s unstoppable. Her singing is just as vibrant as it’s ever been.”

Adegbalola probably would credit the powerful women who influenced her, including Davies, the wife of former Mayor Lawrence Davies, and Marguerite Young, her teacher at the all-black Walker Grant High School.

“This is great that she is on the cover of the magazine, but I feel that she deserves it, she’s earned it,” Young said.

Bruce Middle, a music professor at the University of Mary Washington and professional musician, said the same.

“Oh my gosh, she is more than well-deserving,” he said. “She has been a huge asset to the performing arts and to blues.”

The Rev. Aaron Dobynes shared from the pulpit news of the coverage with the congregation at Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site) and that meant a lot to Adegbalola.

“I have heard from many, many musician friends, but it’s more important to me to hear from people in Fredericksburg,” she said. “Most folks here have no idea of what I do. Of course they know I play music, but seldom know the range of the content of my music.”

That content has evolved over the years but the one constant has been the way she speaks to the human condition—and she’s fought for social justice her whole life.

“In her songwriting, she tries to provide a voice for those who have been marginalized by society,” states her biography. “Yet, many of her songs are known for their biting humor.”

She’s always considered herself a contemporary griot—pronounced “gree-oh”—a West African term for traveling storytellers, historians and musicians. The term has become more popular in recent years and Adegbalola released an album called “The Griot” in 2018. In it, she recorded songs she’d written about “Flint Water,” which Free Lance–Star reviewer Stephen Hu called a “biting song about the failures of the government in Flint, Michigan, to protect its citizens and provide the most basic human need: water.”

Another song that Hu described as the most divisive is named “Kaepernicked,” about NFL players protesting police violence toward people of color. Adegbalola admired former quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s stance on a sensitive issue, comparing it to Muhammad Ali’s stand against the Vietnam war in the 1960s.

“Everybody is talking about protesting and being on the front lines and yet they see him as disrespecting the national anthem,” she said in 2018. “If he should ever hear this song I want him to know there are old Black women like me who were in the Black power movement who have really got his back.”

Beyond the music, though, Adegbalola sees her place in life as a contemporary griot sharing the collective history of her people.

“As I see it, that’s been my role in life, not just in teaching,” she said four years ago. “That’s what I’ve been doing all along.”