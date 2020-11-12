Kaine calls for GOP senators to support Biden transition

Virginia’s junior senator took to the Senate floor Thursday to urge his Republican colleagues to back a peaceful, post-election transition from the Trump administration to the incoming Biden-Harris administration.
“The next 10 weeks are filled with peril. With COVID cases rising, hospitalizations increasing, deaths tragically multiplying, and people and businesses still suffering, we should be laser focused on crushing this virus and rebuilding the American economy,” Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said in the Senate chamber. “The U.S. does not have the luxury to engage in conspiracy theories and multiple, bogus election challenges.
“To my colleagues, especially my Republican colleagues, the nation needs the Senate right now to send a message of calm transition to a new administration. Please put our country first.”
The former Virginia governor, who was Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016, recalled how she addressed her supporters and the nation for a concession speech on Nov. 9.
Calling Clinton “a patriotic American,” Kaine said she knew she was down nearly 77,000 votes in the key states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, and that it was unlikely recounts would change those deficits.
“I watched her struggle with the war between her personal feelings and her earnest search for what was right for the country,” he said. “... I was proud of her when she walked to a microphone and said these words:
‘Last night, I congratulated Donald Trump and offered to work with him on behalf of our country. I hope that he will be a successful President for all Americans. ...
‘We have seen that our nation is more deeply divided than we thought. But I still believe in America and I always will. And if you do, then we must accept this result and then look to the future. Donald Trump is going to be our next President. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead.
‘Our constitutional democracy enshrines the peaceful transfer of power and we don’t just respect that, we cherish it.’
Putting aside disappointment and choosing country over your personal feelings, “takes a strong moral compass,” Kaine said.
“I take the floor to ask ... my Senate colleagues—why won’t you ask the president of your party to do the right thing and put the interests of this country over personal or partisan pursuits?”
The former Richmond mayor said he realizes it’s futile to ask Trump to put the nation over his own interests.
“But I ask my Senate Republican colleagues,” he said, “won’t you concede that the country has elected a new president?
“Won’t you speak out against baseless claims of voter fraud that whip up dangerous division at home, demean hardworking election officials and paint an embarrassing picture of the U.S. around the world?
“Won’t you demand that the Trump administration allow the Biden transition the resources we have provided to assist in that important task?
“Won’t you ask the president to avoid massive firings or other personnel actions in the lame-duck period that heighten the sense of American instability?”
“Won’t you stand up for the proposition that peaceful transitions of power are a sacred part of our American heritage?
Trump “is willing to demean our democracy in the eyes of the world because he is too weak to acknowledge that he lost an election,” Kaine said. “But there is still time for the Senate to be the adult leaders that this nation so badly needs. Patriotic and mature leadership will not come from the president or his administration. The Senate must provide it.”
Strong GOP leadership is key, because it makes little difference when Democrats speak out, he said.
“The president and his supporters ... are quickly forming a dangerous Lost Cause mythology about a stolen election,” Kaine said. “Every single member of this chamber knows that the myth that is being perpetrated is a lie. But some people will fall for the myth unless Republicans are willing to stand up and call out the lie.”
