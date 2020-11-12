Kaine calls for GOP senators to support Biden transition

‘Last night, I congratulated Donald Trump and offered to work with him on behalf of our country. I hope that he will be a successful President for all Americans. ...

‘We have seen that our nation is more deeply divided than we thought. But I still believe in America and I always will. And if you do, then we must accept this result and then look to the future. Donald Trump is going to be our next President. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead.

‘Our constitutional democracy enshrines the peaceful transfer of power and we don’t just respect that, we cherish it.’

Putting aside disappointment and choosing country over your personal feelings, “takes a strong moral compass,” Kaine said.

“I take the floor to ask ... my Senate colleagues—why won’t you ask the president of your party to do the right thing and put the interests of this country over personal or partisan pursuits?”

The former Richmond mayor said he realizes it’s futile to ask Trump to put the nation over his own interests.

“But I ask my Senate Republican colleagues,” he said, “won’t you concede that the country has elected a new president?