LSU students urged to get vaccinated, must wear masks

The additional staff includes doctors, registered nurses, respiratory therapists and certified nursing assistants. With their help, Baton Rouge General said it will be able to open up as many as 110 more hospital beds to care for COVID-19 patients.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. John Bel Edwards continues to urge people to get vaccinated. And he said a statewide indoor masking mandate that he ordered, which took effect Wednesday, was “the least onerous we can to do in order to try to curb transmission and give some breathing room back to our hospitals.”

At a town hall meeting hosted by The Advocate newspaper, the Democratic governor said he doesn’t intend to return to further restrictions on businesses.

“This is a very targeted and limited approach that we believe will be effective,” Edwards said of his mask mandate, which expires Sept. 1 but could be extended.

Asked if he intended to require proof of vaccination against the coronavirus for entrance into large events or New Orleans Saints games, Edwards said: “We’re not entertaining that here in Louisiana. But we do want people to be vaccinated.”

He said he would consider requiring a vaccination for state workers, but not until the FDA has given full approval to one of the coronavirus immunizations.