Maine's largest health system to require staff vaccinations

“One of the big reasons to get vaccinated is to help yourself, but also to help others,” Mills said.

The announcement came a day after another large healthcare network, Northern Light Health, announced that staff must be vaccinated against COVID-19 once the vaccines are fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Last week, Millinocket Regional Hospital became the first to announce a vaccination requirement. It's requiring staff to be fully vaccinated with either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines within six weeks of final FDA approval.

DON'T BE ANGRY

The head of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention used a radio appearance to call on residents to set aside anger and fear as the state battles a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Maine has had more success than many states in controlling COVID-19, but cases have been rising in recent weeks. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah told Maine Public on Monday that it's a good idea to “cast aside the anger and fear” about the rising cases and work together.