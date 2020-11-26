Money promised to combat U.S. overdose crisis sits unused

Neiger, who represents a committee of victims in the complicated legal battle, says the relief fund idea is so novel that it’s not even recognized by bankruptcy law but was accepted by federal bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain.

The plan called for distributing money to groups trying to help people with addictions by providing shelter, connecting them to services and supplying overdose antidote drugs. It was left to the parties to work out the details.

With disagreements on where the money should go and who should control it, that has not happened.

In April, a group of lawyers said they were pausing talks on how to use the relief money while they focus on broader mediation about how Purdue’s assets will be used.

The statement asserted that “despite the best intentions on all sides,” the players in the case had a “deeply held, fundamental difference in view” about the best use of the money. They said talking about it was straining efforts to figure out what to do with the billions that could ultimately flow from Purdue. They planned to revisit the issue later.