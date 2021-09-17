Prosecutors build trove of evidence in U.S. Capitol insurrection case

"Given the volume of the material, and because defendants are in a better position to determine what evidence they believe is exculpatory and will help in their defense, it is our intent to provide the defense with all the data that may contain such information," the memo stated.

While the searches may help some defendants, many others will find little they would want shown in a courtroom.

Police body cameras have captured more than 1,000 assaults on law enforcement officers, the memo states, and other footage shows the faces in the crowd that pushed its way inside the Capitol, forcing lawmakers who were meeting to certify an election won by President Joe Biden to flee for their safety.

More than 50 people from across the country have pleaded guilty to felonies or misdemeanors, according to a summary by federal prosecutors that was last updated Sept. 6.

Last month, Robertson rejected a plea agreement offered by the government. Other deals have been extended to Fracker and Jeremy Daniel Groseclose of Elliston, who can be seen in videos blocking Capitol police as they tried to close a security gate. None of the men have so far accepted the agreements, details of which have not been disclosed.