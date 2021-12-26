She's starting a Black heirloom seed farm

Last year, she also got a job at Greensgrow Farms in Kensington, which led to her developing a seed-keeping fellowship program there during which she taught eight people from the community how to keep seeds from their own cultural heritage.

When it comes to keeping the stories of seeds, Mitchell uses rice as an example. While Asian rice is most ubiquitous in the United States now, she said West African rice—which was grown and domesticated for generations—was the first to be introduced to the Americas.

“The entry of rice into the Americas was in the braid of the women’s hair who stuck the seeds, stowed them away, knowing they’d be captured,” she said. “This is a story that has been passed down with those seeds. Anywhere where those seeds have been kept alive, this story has been kept alive ...

“The story tells us the rice is our own, we can return to a good relationship with this plant. This rice, this seed, connects us to our ancestors who passed it down to us in the hopes we would survive,” she said. “There’s no better way to speak to my ancestors than through their seeds.”