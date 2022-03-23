Simba the lion, wolf safely evacuated from war-torn Ukraine

RADAUTI, Romania—Simba the lion and a wolf named Akyla have been evacuated from a zoo in war-torn Ukraine and brought to safety in Romania in what an animal rights group involved in the operation says was a four-day mission “full of dangers” further hampered by border entry bureaucracy.

The adult male lion and the gray wolf, who were fully awake during the dangerous journey due to lack of tranquilizers in Ukraine, arrived Monday at a zoo in Radauti, from a zoo in Zaporizhzhia in southeast Ukraine.

Now at a safe distance from the conflict and after spending four days in cages in the back of a van, the two animals were recovering from the journey in their new enclosure Wednesday, regaining their strength as they lounged in the shade.

“If there is something this war brought on is incredible cooperation between organizations,” Sebastian Taralunga said of the animal rights group Animals International, one of several that was involved in planning the animals’ extraction.

“Everybody agreed that in extreme times we have to have extreme measures and we decided to do whatever possible to bring those animals out of war.”

The evacuation of the large animals was made possible due to the efforts and cooperation of several animal rights groups and private citizens, including two men from the U.K. who volunteered to enter Ukraine to rescue the animals and drive them to safety.

“I couldn’t find a driver from Romania to go and help, also not from Ukraine, so these guys were absolutely fabulous—they put their lives in danger,” said Roxana Ciornei, president of the Romania-based animal rights group Patrocle’s House. “But they arrived safely here.”