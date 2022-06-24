Smithsonian Folklife Festival back on the National Mall after two-year hiatus

The staff at the Smithsonian Institution are as excited as area residents are that the long-standing Folklife Festival is returning to the National Mall in Washington.

The widely popular and informative event was launched in 1967 with a goal of sparking curiosity, understanding and delight, as well as an appreciation for a spectrum of cultures from around the world and within our country, with attendance that has reached 750,000. Though its presence on the Mall was on hiatus for the past two years, many of its programs and demonstrations were accessible virtually.

“We are just so happy to be back on the National Mall, though the virtual programs have left a legacy of 50 archived videoed programs and gave us the opportunity to expand our audience internationally,” said spokesperson Ginny Maycock. “Many elements of this year’s festival, such as evening concerts and conversations with experts, will also be livestreamed this year.”

The festival’s family activities, workshops, programs, discussion and performances will be held in the course of two weeks and highlight the importance of culture and community in creating a sustainable future. From June 22–27 and June 30 to July 4, daytime programming will be offered from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m., and evening events, including concerts and a film screening, will begin after 6 p.m.

With more than 100 artisans, cultural ambassadors, musicians, hands-on and interactive activities, this year’s two featured themes—“The United Arab Emirates” and “Earth Optimism”—are a perfect pair. Together, they feature uplifting messages about two topics that are of concern today: ensuring a sustainable environment and exploring cultural differences in a way that brings mutual understanding and appreciation.

‘The United Arab Emirates’

“The United Arab Emirates: Living Landscape/ Living Memory” will introduce festivalgoers to the skills, cultural practices and essential knowledge that developed throughout thousands of years of living in challenging environments of the desert, mountains and sea in an area that served as cultural crossroads. Visitors will learn about the maritime culture, musical instruments, poetry, spices and foods, perfume and incense, as well as the fascinating ancient tradition of falconry through demonstrations by a female falconer from the UAE.

Visitors will have the experience of entering a “Majlis,” a space dedicated to community discussion and hospitality.

In the words of co-curator Michele Bambling, “We hope that visitors will join us to explore UAE living traditions as resources for connecting communities and envisioning a shared sustainable future,” underscoring the important collaborative quality of the Folklife’s two themes.

Folklife Festival Director Sabrina Lynn Motley said, “Traditional knowledge has an important role to play in finding solutions to some of the world’s most intractable problems today.” In sum, old wisdom can be applied to address new problems.

‘Earth Optimism x Folklife’

The Smithsonian’s “Earth Optimism” initiative celebrates what is working in conservation and presents an impactful, actionable approach to preserving and protecting our planet’s ecology and ecosystems. Its perspective shines a light on effective efforts by communities and individuals to address our most pressing issues. Through workshops, performances, interactive art installations and a special film screening, visitors can learn how an impact can be made at both the local and global scales.

With a focus on solutions rather than problems, “Earth Optimism” highlights inspiring conservation successes and practical solutions and positive change, presented by community leaders, innovators, scientists, artists and others who are working to create a sustainable planet. These presentations, conversations and demonstrations empower visitors with ways that they can adopt and scale-up similar practices in their own communities.

The “Earth Optimism” program also features an area dubbed People-Powered Science with ongoing activities for families where they can participate in take-home crafts, such as an origami orchid or finger-puppet worms (think “composting!”). NASA’s Earth Science Division will be on-site to provide engaging activities on July 2.

One evening feature is the screening of “My Garden of a Thousand Bees” on June 24. The film documents the discoveries of acclaimed British wildlife filmmaker Martin Dohrn, who used his at-home days during the pandemic to explore his own backyard and found more than 60 different species, from Britain’s largest bumblebees to scissor bees the size of a mosquito. Through Dohrn’s lenses, viewers will get an up-close and personal introduction to the complexities and beauty of bees.

In addition, festivalgoers will have an opportunity to have a taste of the culture of the UAE at food concessions featuring traditional flavors and recipes, as well as dishes created with sustainably sourced products and local ingredients.

This year’s Festival Marketplace was inspired by an outdoor Arab “souk,” or bazaar, with offerings that range from clothing and jewelry to art, home goods, spices, foods and wine. A number of artisans will be on-site to present period demonstrations, on the festival grounds and near the Marketplace.

“For a visitor who just comes out for a day, it’s really a quite remarkable event because our fabulous curators and scholars have been working on the programming for years,” said Maycock. “In addition, a team of nearly 25 people have been working on-site for several months, constructing the buildings, the tents, the stages, and providing the electricity and doing everything that goes into creating the festival. Putting on the festival is a huge, collaborative effort, and we are just grateful to be out there in person, welcoming people to the National Mall!”