Spanberger hails bipartisan Senate infrastructure bill's passage

After a bipartisan majority of the U.S. Senate voted Tuesday to pass a job-creating infrastructure package, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., called on the House of Representatives to “move as quickly as possible” to approve its own infrastructure measure.

“The House now has an opportunity to make a historic investment in our economy, our public works, and our workforce,” the Central Virginia lawmaker said in a statement.

“The bipartisan momentum we saw in its passage today demonstrates a focus not on winning political games or settling scores, but instead on delivering long-awaited results for the American people,” she said. “This bill responds to the concerns of Virginia families, businesses, and communities—and I hope my colleagues in the House will recognize how support for these physical infrastructure investments transcends ideological barriers.”

Such legislation can keep the United States competitive despite rising competition from nations such as China, make U.S. infrastructure less vulnerable to the global climate crisis, and deliver more job security to hard-working Americans, the Democrat said.