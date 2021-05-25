Spanberger hopeful for George Floyd policing reforms

On the first anniversary of George Floyd’s death, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger expressed hope for the policing reforms being haggled over by House and Senate members.
As a key House negotiator on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, the Virginia congresswoman met Tuesday morning with Floyd’s family in the U.S. Capitol, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Reps. Karen Bass, D-Calif., and Steven Horsford, D-Nev., vice chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.
They gathered in the House’s Rayburn Room, a formal space off the House floor that hosts receptions and press conferences. Then the Floyd family moved on to meet with Sen. Tim Scott, R-Fla., a negotiator on the Senate version of the legislation, and President Joe Biden at the White House.
House negotiators have done a lot of work in clarifying language to persuade Republicans to vote for the proposal, Spanberger said in an interview Tuesday afternoon.
The House has handed its work to a bipartisan group in the Senate, where Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Tim Scott, R-Fla., and Rep. Bass, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, are leading efforts to craft a bill that can pass the Senate and reach President Joe Biden’s desk, Spanberger said.
The 7th District lawmaker, who formerly was a CIA officer and a U.S. Postal Service inspector, said she has tried to bring her perspective to the negotiations.
“For our law-enforcement community ... we should have very high standards for action and high standards for how people comport themselves because it is a job of tremendous responsibility, a job that is an honor to have,” she said. “So I’ve been really focused on trying to bring people together in this conversation.”
As a federal officer, Spanberger said she executed arrest and search warrants, including “no-knock warrants,” and has brought that knowledge to congressional and community discussions on policing.
“With Democrats and Republicans sitting around the table, I have been able to talk about some of my specific experiences,” she said, “and recognize that reforms are not only possible but to the benefit of our communities, to the benefit of public trust and to the benefit of law-enforcement officers who—every single day—want to do better by the community.”
The Virginian said it was an honor to be included in the Floyd family’s meeting Tuesday with House negotiators.
“This matters so much to me because I’ve always believed in public service,” she said. “I come from a law-enforcement family.”
The Henrico County resident said she believes in officers’ duty to protect and serve people, and linked that notion with legislators’ duty to those they serve. “As members of Congress, we have a responsibility to consistently demonstrate that we are worthy of the trust that people bestow on us,” Spanberger said.
“I’ve been really motivated to be a part of these discussions. I think that issues of justice are issues of justice,” she continued.
Early last summer, when many Americans demonstrated in hundreds of U.S. communities over policing and racial issues, Spanberger and her children participated in such gatherings in the Richmond area where they live.
“I want my kids to know that they’re supposed to stand up for the things that are important ... at times, just being a normal person in line with a thousand other people saying ‘This isn’t good enough, people deserve more,’ “ she said. “That’s an example I want my kids to know. You don’t have to be in Congress to make an impact.
“... Over the past year, we’ve seen real progress in our communities in a difficult, challenging conversation about who we are as a people, what do we want to make better in our society, and how do we do that,” Spanberger said. “I’ve been really proud to be part of that conversation as a citizen, but also as a representative.”
Spanberger praised Bass, the top House Democratic bargainer, for her leadership on the George Floyd bill. Bass introduced the legislation in the House.
The House measure would overhaul police departments’ “qualified immunity” policies, which effectively bar officers from prosecution. The bill also would raise the threshold for permitting use of force, prohibit police chokeholds by federal officers, ban no-knock warrants in federal drug cases, and create a national registry of police misconduct cases under the U.S. Department of Justice.
