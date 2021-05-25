Spanberger hopeful for George Floyd policing reforms

“I’ve been really motivated to be a part of these discussions. I think that issues of justice are issues of justice,” she continued.

Early last summer, when many Americans demonstrated in hundreds of U.S. communities over policing and racial issues, Spanberger and her children participated in such gatherings in the Richmond area where they live.

“I want my kids to know that they’re supposed to stand up for the things that are important ... at times, just being a normal person in line with a thousand other people saying ‘This isn’t good enough, people deserve more,’ “ she said. “That’s an example I want my kids to know. You don’t have to be in Congress to make an impact.

“... Over the past year, we’ve seen real progress in our communities in a difficult, challenging conversation about who we are as a people, what do we want to make better in our society, and how do we do that,” Spanberger said. “I’ve been really proud to be part of that conversation as a citizen, but also as a representative.”

Spanberger praised Bass, the top House Democratic bargainer, for her leadership on the George Floyd bill. Bass introduced the legislation in the House.

The House measure would overhaul police departments’ “qualified immunity” policies, which effectively bar officers from prosecution. The bill also would raise the threshold for permitting use of force, prohibit police chokeholds by federal officers, ban no-knock warrants in federal drug cases, and create a national registry of police misconduct cases under the U.S. Department of Justice.

