Va. Democrats knock Trump’s halt of COVID-19 relief talks

President Donald Trump’s decision to end bipartisan negotiations on COVID-19 relief until after the November elections brought swift criticism from Virginia Democrats in Congress.

“Our nation’s response to COVID-19 is not a game, and as each day passes without progress on a bipartisan relief package, Americans are facing the increasing effects of hunger, bankruptcy, or the loss of a job,” Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, said. “Just today, we heard from the chairman of the Federal Reserve about the pressing need for additional action from Congress, or else risk further economic disaster. I’ve been vocal about the need for a bipartisan path forward on direct payments, unemployment assistance, and additional support for businesses — and the president throwing in the towel is not an acceptable option.

“The American people are tired of the political maneuvering and partisanship that has plagued Capitol Hill throughout the latter portion of the pandemic,” the Central Virginia lawmaker added. “Real livelihoods are on the line, and we can’t stop fighting for the people we serve. Both Democrats and Republicans must recommit to good-faith negotiations.”

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine also signaled their concerns.