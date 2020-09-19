Virginia leaders laud, mourn Supreme Court justice

“My condolences go out to the Ginsburg family, the Court, and the over 300 million Americans who benefit from the more perfect union she brought about,” the former governor said.

Given the court’s Scalia precedent and the fact that voting is underway in multiple states, Kaine said he believes the Senate should wait until after January’s presidential inauguration to consider a nominee to fill the Ginsburg vacancy.

He said he’ll do everything he can to ensure the Supreme Court seat is not filled until then.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, also lauded the justice.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg blazed a path for so many of us who are in public service, and she will be an example to generations of women, including my three young daughters,” the Virginia lawmaker tweeted on her campaign account. “I’m grateful for her service, her commitment to the law, and the example that she set.”