W.Va. governor: Being unvaccinated is 'bad choice' as records fall

CHARLESTON, W.Va.—West Virginia hospitals continue to be overrun with COVID-19 patients as the number of people seeking treatment for the virus hit a record of 893 on Wednesday, officials said.

That's 41 more than Monday's record and is up from the total of 52 people hospitalized for the virus on July 4, according to state health data.

Gov. Jim Justice said 745 of those hospitalized, or about 85%, are unvaccinated.

“If you have chosen to be unvaccinated, in my opinion, it was a bad choice,” Justice said at a news conference. “It was your choice.”

Justice has pleaded with residents to get their coronavirus shots, but has balked at issuing either a vaccination or new mask mandate. He said mandating masks is “penalizing” some people.

But he said he's not convinced that it's going to significantly help as the pandemic goes unchecked, although he applauded counties statewide for mandating masks in schools.

An earlier indoor mask requirement was lifted in June as the number of cases dropped.

The number of virus patients in hospital intensive-care units hit a record 275 on Monday. On July 4, there were 17.