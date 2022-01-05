Warner, Kaine denounce U.S. Capitol riot, urge voting-rights reforms

As Americans ponder the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol, Virginia’s U.S. senators are sharing their thoughts with constituents about the tragic day.
Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine decried rioters’ violence at the Capitol that day and the electoral-fraud “Big Lie” that fueled it, and called for voting-rights reforms to safeguard future elections.
Both men, each a former Virginia govenor, are Democrats.
“Let’s call it what it was: an attempt to undermine democracy,” Warner, the state’s senior senator, said in a message he will send to constituents on Thursday about the armed mob’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election.
“In the year since, I’ve reflected a lot on the efforts of our United States Capitol Police officers that day: They quite literally held the line to protect our democracy,” the Senate Intelligence Committee chairman wrote. “Many Capitol Police officers suffered injuries during this insidious attack and some lost their lives in the aftermath. On that day, I was ushered out of the Senate chamber, so I feel personally indebted to these individuals, who saved many lives.
“We’ve been working hard in Congress to get accountability for those involved,” he said. “I’ve served on the Senate committee investigating the attacks, and I remain committed to holding those who helped plan or participate in these events accountable.
“I also believe this moment calls on us to look at the whole picture,” Warner continued. “The insurrection was part of something bigger: It was a product of the Big Lie, perpetrated by the former president and cultivated by those who wish to chip away at the sacred values our nation was founded on.
“Those same individuals continue to stoke the lie that our elections are not secure, and that they’re better off in the hands of partisan officials with the authority to overturn results they don’t agree with,” he said. “Fueled by the Big Lie, a number of states are changing laws to undermine the right to vote and free and fair elections. That is why we need to act now to protect our democracy by passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act.
“Since the Senate has shown it cannot do its basic duty and find 60 senators to support basic voting rights, it’s time to change the Senate rules so that the filibuster can’t be abused to continue blocking vital voting rights legislation. I can think of no better way to kick off 2022 than by guaranteeing that every vote will be counted and reported accurately.”
On Wednesday, Kaine released a statement ahead of the anniversary, saying democracy is threatened by officials’ continued push of the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
“One year ago, on January 6, 2021, a violent mob attempted to overturn the presidential election results and rob the American people of their duly elected leaders,” the Senate Foreign Relations Committee member former Richmond mayor wrote. “Urged on by President Trump, right-wing insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol aiming to commit the greatest voter disenfranchisement effort in recent American history. The insurrection led to the tragic loss of multiple heroic law-enforcement officers from Virginia, and my heart is with their loved ones on this anniversary.
“The attack on the Capitol was an attack on our democracy and on the Constitution that I have sworn to defend ‘against all enemies, foreign and domestic,’ ” Kaine said. “As I have said before, unchallenged evil spreads like a virus. Trump’s ‘big lie’—that because he lost, there must have been fraud—animated the attack on January 6 and has been spreading through our democracy and corroding it since then.
“Certain states with Republican governors and legislatures have used that same lie to restrict voting access, disempower nonpartisan election officials, and even threaten jail time for Americans who help their neighbors vote,” he added. “The state officials taking these steps may not have been storming the Capitol on January 6, but they are using the same ‘big lie’ to justify disenfranchising our fellow Americans. The best way to overcome that and protect our democracy is by passing comprehensive voting rights legislation like my Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
“January 6 made clear that we must take action to ensure that citizens of this country have the freedom to vote without obstacles or intimidation. That is what the Freedom to Vote Act does,” Kaine said. “The Senate must rise to the occasion and pass it.”
A former civil rights attorney who has long fought for voting rights, Kaine introduced the Freedom to Vote Act in September 2021. He said it would improve access to the ballot for Americans, advance common-sense election integrity reforms, and protect U.S. democracy from attacks. The bill’s provisions would expand voting by mail and early voting and take other steps to make voting easier and safer, Kaine said.
Kaine is also an original cosponsor of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, introduced in October 2021. That bill would restore safeguards against potential restrictive changes to voting rules after the U.S. Supreme Court gutted those protections in its Shelby County decision in 2013, the senator said.
540/825-0773