Warner, Kaine denounce U.S. Capitol riot, urge voting-rights reforms

On Wednesday, Kaine released a statement ahead of the anniversary, saying democracy is threatened by officials’ continued push of the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

“One year ago, on January 6, 2021, a violent mob attempted to overturn the presidential election results and rob the American people of their duly elected leaders,” the Senate Foreign Relations Committee member former Richmond mayor wrote. “Urged on by President Trump, right-wing insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol aiming to commit the greatest voter disenfranchisement effort in recent American history. The insurrection led to the tragic loss of multiple heroic law-enforcement officers from Virginia, and my heart is with their loved ones on this anniversary.

“The attack on the Capitol was an attack on our democracy and on the Constitution that I have sworn to defend ‘against all enemies, foreign and domestic,’ ” Kaine said. “As I have said before, unchallenged evil spreads like a virus. Trump’s ‘big lie’—that because he lost, there must have been fraud—animated the attack on January 6 and has been spreading through our democracy and corroding it since then.