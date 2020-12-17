Nation's first gentleman-to-be offers Hanukkah greetings

Doug Emhoff, the second gentleman-to-be, made a surprise appearance Dec. 15 on a virtual call with about 250 Jewish supporters and leaders to offer Hanukkah greetings, according to a transition press report from Emhoff spokeswoman Hannah Hankins.

Emhoff, husband of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, was introduced by husband and wife rabbis who hosted him at his first event of the campaign on Sept. 10: a roundtable at the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center in Florida.

Rabbi Jonathan Berkun, Rabbi of the Jewish Center, peppered his introduction with Yiddish, praising him as “a mensch and soon-to-be second gentleman.”

Rabbi Lauren Berkun, Vice President of the Shalom Hartman Institute of North America, said, “Doug is a proud partner who leads with his heart, and will be a champion for causes of justice and equality in the administration, like the Shamash - the helper candle on the Hanukkah menorah - Doug stands tall and right beside his bashert (soulmate) ready to help restore the values we cherish as Americans once more.”

Emhoff thanked supporters for their work, “friendship and your partnership over the course of this campaign, this transition, and through this administration” and said “I’m honored, I’m humbled to be in this position.”

