Nation's first gentleman-to-be offers Hanukkah greetings

Doug Emhoff, the second gentleman-to-be, made a surprise appearance Dec. 15 on a virtual call with about 250 Jewish supporters and leaders to offer Hanukkah greetings, according to a transition press report from Emhoff spokeswoman Hannah Hankins.
Emhoff, husband of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, was introduced by husband and wife rabbis who hosted him at his first event of the campaign on Sept. 10: a roundtable at the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center in Florida.
Rabbi Jonathan Berkun, Rabbi of the Jewish Center, peppered his introduction with Yiddish, praising him as “a mensch and soon-to-be second gentleman.”
Rabbi Lauren Berkun, Vice President of the Shalom Hartman Institute of North America, said, “Doug is a proud partner who leads with his heart, and will be a champion for causes of justice and equality in the administration, like the Shamash - the helper candle on the Hanukkah menorah - Doug stands tall and right beside his bashert (soulmate) ready to help restore the values we cherish as Americans once more.”
Emhoff thanked supporters for their work, “friendship and your partnership over the course of this campaign, this transition, and through this administration” and said “I’m honored, I’m humbled to be in this position.”
Emhoff said, “I hope all of you will find ways of staying involved. Because as you know, winning the election was just the beginning. Now the hard work really starts,” he said. “But first, and we all deserve a break. And this holiday season is the perfect time to take some time to decompress, reflect, and most importantly reconnect with loved ones, even if it's only remotely like I know we're all doing.”
He lamented time apart from loved ones during the holidays. “But it's so important that we continue to follow the science, follow the guidelines, especially right now,” Emhoff said.
“You know, one of the true joys of my own modern blended family has been sharing our different faith and family traditions and Hanukkah is one I love most of all,” he said.
“You don't need me to tell you, it's been a really tough year for so many of us, from the pandemic to the recession, so many families are hurting. And that is why we can all draw strength and inspiration from Hanukkah. Because ultimately, it is a story of hope.”
America's first future First Gentleman concluded, “Hanukkah is a festival of lights. It's a tale of perseverance and faith and miracles,” he said, pausing before adding “and food.”
The last night of Hanukkah is tonight, Dec. 18. The festival commemorates the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem after a group of Jewish warriors defeated the occupying Greek armies. It celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and of spirituality over materiality, according to the Old Farmers Almanac.
