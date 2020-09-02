Nation's largest small-business association endorses Freitas for Congress

The National Federation of Independent Business, the country’s largest small business association, on Wednesday announced its endorsement of state Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.
“Nick Freitas has been a strong advocate for small businesses during his time in the state legislature,” Virginia State Director Nicole Riley said in a statement. “He knows the issues our members care about.”
Riley said the delegate was instrumental in pushing Virginia to conform its income tax to the small-business tax relief found in the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. This measure offered substantial relief to small businesses everywhere, she said.
“We are confident Nick Freitas will continue to stand up for our country’s small businesses in Congress and we are proud to endorse him today for Congress on behalf of our members,” Riley said.
NFIB National Political Director Sharon Sussin said Freitas’ “solid voting record” in the Virginia House of Delegates aligned with the association’s views.
“We know he will continue to make supporting small businesses a top issue of his in Congress,” Sussin said.
Freitas, in a campaign statement, said it was an honor to be endorsed by the member-driven, pro-small business group.
“Our small businesses, and the families they support, are still fighting hard to recover from the effects and restraints of COVID-19. They need leadership in Congress that will fight to lower taxes and cut burdensome regulations to keep our small businesses strong and grow our economy,” he said. ”That is what I have fought for in Richmond and is what I will continue to fight for in Congress.”
Freitas, an Army Green Beret who fought in Iraq, is running against first-term Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, a Henrico County Democrat and former CIA intelligence officer, in the November election.
Freitas was first elected in 2015 to represent the state’s 30th House District, which includes Culpeper and Orange counties. In 2018, he sought the Republican nomination in Virginia’s U.S. Senate race but lost to Corey Stewart, who lost to U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, the incumbent Democrat and a former Virginia governor, in the general election.
