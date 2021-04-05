Native Culpeper historian topic of new Carver 4-County Museum exhibit

“I said I am coming back to school, if I have to take double classes, I will do what I have to do,” Chapman said, and she took summer school as well to catch up. And she did it with 110 percent support from her classmates, both Black and white, and the rest of school faculty.

“My grandmother had always stood up for herself,” Chapman said. “I had seen and heard her in action. She was one of the first 16 African American women in Culpeper County to register to vote in 1920.”

After Pee Wee graduated in 1973, the two married, and Chapman continued at CCHS as a new wife and mother, receiving support at home and school. But when it came time for her prom in 1975, the school tried to tell her she couldn’t attend as a married woman.

“They could not legally stop me,” said Chapman, who was also part of that year’s homecoming court. They did not stop her.

After high school, she was a homemaker and mom to three as well as working outside of the home in funeral services starting in the 1980s for several decades at the former W.C. Thompson Funeral Home on North Main Street.

Chapman’s husband passed in 2019 and she was invited that same year to return to funeral work at Found & Sons.