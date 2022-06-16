Navy veteran takes helm of transportation for Culpeper public schools

Steven Bagley Jr. is the new Director of Transportation Operations for Culpeper County Public Schools, as of June 15, according to a division release.

He brings with him five years of experience in public education transportation in Falls Church City and Loudoun County.

Bagley has served in a variety of roles in the transportation department including bus driver, dispatcher, Medicaid and ESY program assistant and most recently Transportation Coordinator. He has a CDL Class B license.

Bagley retired in 2012 from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of service, according to a news release from CCPS spokeswoman Laura Hoover. In the military, he worked as hospital corpsman, instructor, human resource analyst, officer manager and global policy manager.

Bagley holds a bachelor’s degree in religion/ministry and a master’s in leadership from Luther Rice College. His wife, Portia, is Math Department chairwoman at Tuscarora High School in Leesburg.

Bagley is recent past chapter commander for Disabled American Veterans Chapter 15 in Manassas and an elder at Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship. He likes to read, do arts and crafts and spending time with family.

“As I prepare to take the helm of this mighty ship called transportation, I'm encouraged by this statement, ‘We cannot direct the wind, but we can change the sails.’ The winds of transportation and education are constantly changing it is my goal to adjust the sails and deliver our students safely to school and home,” Bagley said in a statement.

“I look forward to working with the community, parents, students, and the CCPS administrative team.”