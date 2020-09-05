Nearly 10 percent of Culpeper voters request mail-in ballots so far

“We mailed about 1,100 ballots in 2016, so there is definitely an increase and rightfully so. In 2020 voting absentee by mail is the healthiest way to vote,” said Register James Clements. “I want everyone to know that I am a big fan of our local Post Office staff and fully confident in the USPS to deliver ballots to the voters who request them and to deliver those voted ballots back to us.”

Each ballot will come with a postage-paid return envelope, so it’s never been easier to send ballots back through the mail, he said. Voters also always have the option of returning ballots in person to the local registrar’s office, upstairs at 151 N. Main St.

In addition, the Virginia General Assembly last month approved a provision whereby drop-boxes can be set outside registrar’s offices for dropping off ballots without using the mail system. The legislature also approved $2 million for pre-paid postage on ballots as well as a provision allowing voters to correct mistakes on mail-in ballots that previously had to be discarded.