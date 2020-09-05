Nearly 10 percent of Culpeper voters request mail-in ballots so far

Nearly 10 percent of Culpeper County’s registered voters have made requests to the local registrar to vote by mail in the presidential election.
Following a nationwide trend in a time of pandemic, 3,200 applications for mail-in ballots had been received as of last week in the local Registrar’s Office, according to Culpeper County Registrar James Clements.
That’s of 33,728 people registered to vote in Culpeper County as of August 1.
Since Feb. 1 in Culpeper, voter registration has increased by 672 people, according to the Virginia Board of Elections. Interest is high in the outcome of this year’s national race as President Donald Trump tries to win a second term against former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee.
Trump in social media posts starting in April has claimed voting by mail would result in “the most rigged election in history.” From another of the president’s tweets: “There is NO WAY (ZERO) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & event illegally printed out and & fraudulently signed.”
According to multiple reports, Trump and the First Lady both vote by mail in Florida.
The Culpeper County Voter Registration and Elections Office will start mailing ballots here on Sept. 18 to registered voters who requested one.
“We mailed about 1,100 ballots in 2016, so there is definitely an increase and rightfully so. In 2020 voting absentee by mail is the healthiest way to vote,” said Register James Clements. “I want everyone to know that I am a big fan of our local Post Office staff and fully confident in the USPS to deliver ballots to the voters who request them and to deliver those voted ballots back to us.”
Each ballot will come with a postage-paid return envelope, so it’s never been easier to send ballots back through the mail, he said. Voters also always have the option of returning ballots in person to the local registrar’s office, upstairs at 151 N. Main St.
In addition, the Virginia General Assembly last month approved a provision whereby drop-boxes can be set outside registrar’s offices for dropping off ballots without using the mail system. The legislature also approved $2 million for pre-paid postage on ballots as well as a provision allowing voters to correct mistakes on mail-in ballots that previously had to be discarded.
“As we continue to navigate this pandemic, we must take additional steps to make it easier to vote, not harder,” said Governor Ralph Northam in a statement at the time. “With these measures, we will protect public health and ensure Virginians can safely exercise their right to vote in the November election. Whether you put your ballot in the mail or vote in-person, voting will be safe and secure in our Commonwealth.”
Clements said last week his office was still awaiting guidance from the state on what a drop box at its office will look like. This year, he added, voters can also drop off ballots in person at their polling places on Election Day if they’d prefer to limit the amount of time they’re inside the polling place.
Absentee ballots returned to the local registrar’s office by mail or in person before Election Day will be counted and reported in the totals when the polls close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Mail ballots received at the polling places will be returned to the local office that evening and will be counted the next day along with ballots postmarked by Election Day received by Friday, Nov. 6, Clements said.
“We won’t have ‘official’ vote totals in Culpeper County for several days (we never do), and that’s a good thing to ensure that all legally cast ballots are counted,” he said.” It’s easy to forget, but it took us almost a week after Election Day last November to count every vote and we appreciated everyone’s patience while we accurately completed the election process.”
Various professional reviews have found occurrences of fraud rare in mail voting.
A database of election fraud reports maintained by the conservative Heritage Foundation reports approximately 1,200 allegations of voter fraud—for which there were 1,100 criminal convictions—for voter fraud since 2000.
Of those, 204 allegations, and 143 convictions, involved mail-in ballots. That is a tiny fraction of the roughly 250 million mail-in ballots cast over those two decades, according to a recent article by Edie Goldenberg, a national voting rights advocate and professor of public policy and political science at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
Clements said poll workers are especially needed this year in Culpeper County to help run in-person voting in November. Because they are generally older and therefore at high risk from COVID-19, many experienced Officers of Election will not be able to serve in 2020, according to a release from Virginia Dept. of Elections Commissioner Christopher Pipe.
“We need to make up for that shortfall with people who aren’t considered as high risk to keep polling places open and operating smoothly,” he said. “Becoming an Officer of Election is a great way to become engaged in our democracy.”
Learn more about what the job entails and apply at elections.virginia.gov/officer or by contact local voter registration at 540/825-0652.
540/825-4315
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!